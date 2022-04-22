ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What’s Trending: Florida Bride Arrested After Secretly Drugging Guests At Her Wedding [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 1 day ago

In What’s Trending we’re talking about a Florida bride who laced her reception dinner with weed without them knowing. Since it’s been made public, the bride and caterer have been arrested because some of the guests got sick. They were arrested and charged with “delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence under Florida’s anti-tampering laws.”

We’re asking, what was something that you thought was a good idea until it went south? Hear more about his story in What’s Trending.

PUBLIC SAFETY
