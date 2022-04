NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to the Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden! This exhibit will give you, your family, and friends the opportunity to walk among free-flying butterflies that are native to Texas. You will be able to observe and learn about butterfly life stages up close. The butterfly house is stocked with an assortment of native butterfly species and plants that naturally attract butterflies. There will also be other species of wildlife there that feed on insects or nectar plants such as hummingbirds.

