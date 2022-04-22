ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Chesapeake school zone speed cameras catch average of 100 speeding drivers daily

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Speed cameras are now operating in a couple of school zones and are already catching speeding drivers, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Right now, there are portable ones up and running in two locations: near E.W. Chittum Elementary and Greenbrier Christian Academy. They were activated on Monday.

Officer Marc Lawrence said as of Friday morning, at least 825 vehicles were caught speeding more than 10 miles per hour over the 25 mph limit.

The fine is set at $100. The money from fines will be funneled into different programs within the Police Department, possibly to improve their body camera system and additional community policing, according to Lawrence.

For the first 30 days, drivers will be given a warning.

In March, the department announced they planned to install ten cameras and have two more portable ones. They will be located in areas across Chesapeake, with two in each precinct.

In addition to the cameras, flashing signs will warn drivers that the speed limit is 25 in school zones. The cameras will be photo enforced and will capture a photo of the license plate.

"It’s all about the safety of the kids, the crossing guards the parents, the teachers, administration, staff- everybody that’s involved with getting kids to and from school," stated Officer Lawrence.

Fixed cameras will be installed in the following school zones:

Great Bridge Middle
Southeastern Elementary
Rena B Wright Primary
Sparrow Intermediate
Deep Creek High, Middle, and Elementary
Deep Creek Central Elementary and Hugo Owens Middle
Western Branch High, Middle, Intermediate, Primary
Southwestern Elementary
Greenbrier Middle
Greenbrier Christian Academy

