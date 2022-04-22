ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Recently Built Nuclear Power Plants in the US

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV5lq_0fHFBA1n00 Nuclear power plants are critical to the U.S. energy mix. The U.S. produces more nuclear energy than any other country in the world, and nuclear power plants account for about one-fifth of electricity production nationwide each year - a share that has remained relatively constant since the early 1990s.

Despite our reliance on nuclear power, American nuclear infrastructure is aging rapidly. There are currently 55 commercial nuclear power plants nationwide housing some 93 nuclear reactors - and just six of those reactors first came online after 1990.

Using data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission , 24/7 Wall St. identified the newest nuclear power plants in the United States. Only plants with nuclear reactors that went online after Jan. 1, 1980 were considered, and those plants are ranked on the date their newest reactor began generating commercial electricity.

Currently, the NRC licenses plants to operate a nuclear reactor for 40 years, afterwhich, plants must apply to extend their license in 20 year increments. All but one active nuclear reactor in the U.S. have over half of its license time remaining. Here is a look at the states with the most nuclear power plants .

Nuclear energy is by far the most reliable and efficient power source available and produces no carbon pollution. However, nuclear power plants also have some drawbacks that make them less attractive. These include high-startup costs, the production of nuclear waste, and the potential for a catastrophic malfunction, as the world most recently witnessed with the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011. Here is a look at America’s biggest nuclear power plants.

Currently, two new nuclear reactors are under construction at Plant Vogtle in Georgia - the last of which is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Click here to see the most recently built nuclear power plants in the US
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr0Au_0fHFBA1n00

27. Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, TN
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: June 1, 1982
> Electricity production capacity: 2,278 megawatts
> Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN (16 mi. NE of Chattanooga, TN)
> Operator: Tennessee Valley Authority

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRfWM_0fHFBA1n00

26. Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Station, SC
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Jan. 1, 1984
> Electricity production capacity: 971 megawatts
> Location: Jenkinsville, SC (26 mi. NW of Columbia, SC)
> Operator: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO5Qt_0fHFBA1n00

25. McGuire Nuclear Station, NC
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: March 1, 1984
> Electricity production capacity: 2,316 megawatts
> Location: Huntersville, NC (17 mi. N of Charlotte, NC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

24. LaSalle County Station, IL
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Oct. 19, 1984
> Electricity production capacity: 2,265 megawatts
> Location: Marseilles, IL (11 mi. SE of Ottawa, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOT87_0fHFBA1n00

23. Columbia Generating Station, WA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Dec. 13, 1984
> Electricity production capacity: 1,163 megawatts
> Location: Richland, WA (20 mi. NNE of Pasco, WA)
> Operator: Energy Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tYDq_0fHFBA1n00

22. Callaway Plant, MO
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Dec. 19, 1984
> Electricity production capacity: 1,190 megawatts
> Location: Fulton, MO (25 mi. ENE of Jefferson City, MO)
> Operator: Union Electric Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUDOy_0fHFBA1n00

21. Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, PA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Feb. 12, 1985
> Electricity production capacity: 2,494 megawatts
> Location: Salem Township, PA (70 mi. NE of Harrisburg, PA)
> Operator: Susquehanna Nuclear, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsgy9_0fHFBA1n00

20. Grand Gulf Nuclear Station, MS
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: July 1, 1985
> Electricity production capacity: 1,401 megawatts
> Location: Port Gibson, MS (20 mi. S of Vicksburg, MS)
> Operator: Entergy Operations, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0La2Na_0fHFBA1n00

19. Wolf Creek Generating Station, KS
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Sept. 3, 1985
> Electricity production capacity: 1,225 megawatts
> Location: Burlington, KS (28 mi. SE of Emporia, KS)
> Operator: Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qsj8X_0fHFBA1n00

18. Waterford Steam Electric Station, LA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Sept. 24, 1985
> Electricity production capacity: 1,165 megawatts
> Location: Killona, LA (25 mi. W of New Orleans, LA)
> Operator: Entergy Operations, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEnDX_0fHFBA1n00

17. Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, CA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: March 13, 1986
> Electricity production capacity: 2,240 megawatts
> Location: Avila Beach, CA (12 mi. WSW of San Luis Obispo, CA)
> Operator: Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow7OM_0fHFBA1n00

16. River Bend Station, LA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: June 16, 1986
> Electricity production capacity: 968 megawatts
> Location: St. Francisville, LA (24 mi. NNW of Baton Rouge, LA)
> Operator: Entergy Operations, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTi2v_0fHFBA1n00

15. Catawba Nuclear Station, SC
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Aug. 19, 1986
> Electricity production capacity: 2,310 megawatts
> Location: York, SC (18 mi. S of Charlotte, NC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiNiy_0fHFBA1n00

14. Hope Creek Generating Station, NJ
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Dec. 20, 1986
> Electricity production capacity: 1,172 megawatts
> Location: Hancocks Bridge, NJ (18 mi. SE of Wilmington, DE)
> Operator: PSEG Nuclear, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAfGw_0fHFBA1n00

13. Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant, NC
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: May 2, 1987
> Electricity production capacity: 964 megawatts
> Location: New Hill, NC (20 mi. SW of Raleigh, NC)
> Operator: Duke Energy Progress, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sw7fA_0fHFBA1n00

12. Byron Station, Il
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Aug. 2, 1987
> Electricity production capacity: 2,300 megawatts
> Location: Byron, Il (17 mi. SW of Rockford, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKpI_0fHFBA1n00

11. Perry Nuclear Power Plant, OH
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Nov. 18, 1987
> Electricity production capacity: 1,240 megawatts
> Location: Perry, OH (35 mi. NE of Cleveland, OH)
> Operator: Energy Harbor Nuclear Generation LLC and Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYqlo_0fHFBA1n00

10. Clinton Power Station, IL
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Nov. 24, 1987
> Electricity production capacity: 1,065 megawatts
> Location: Clinton, IL (23 mi. SSE of Bloomington, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lESMI_0fHFBA1n00

9. Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, AZ
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Jan. 8, 1988
> Electricity production capacity: 3,937 megawatts
> Location: Wintersburg, AZ (50 mi. W of Phoenix, AZ)
> Operator: Arizona Public Service Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VitA7_0fHFBA1n00

8. Fermi, MI
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Jan. 23, 1988
> Electricity production capacity: 1,141 megawatts
> Location: Newport, MI (25 mi. NE of Toledo, OH)
> Operator: DTE Electric Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbJIM_0fHFBA1n00

7. Braidwood Station, IL
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Oct. 17, 1988
> Electricity production capacity: 2,337 megawatts
> Location: Braceville, IL (20 mi. SSW of Joliet, IL)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG4KE_0fHFBA1n00

6. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, GA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: May 20, 1989
> Electricity production capacity: 2,302 megawatts
> Location: Waynesboro, GA (26 mi. SE of Augusta, GA)
> Operator: Southern Nuclear Operating Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HirRQ_0fHFBA1n00

5. South Texas Project, TX
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: June 19, 1989
> Electricity production capacity: 2,560 megawatts
> Location: Bay City, TX (90 mi. SW of Houston, TX)
> Operator: STP Nuclear Operating Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQYwA_0fHFBA1n00

4. Limerick Generating Station, PA
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Jan. 8, 1990
> Electricity production capacity: 2,242 megawatts
> Location: Limerick, PA (21 mi. NW of Philadelphia, PA)
> Operator: Exelon Generation Co., LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qy16e_0fHFBA1n00

3. Seabrook Station, NH
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Aug. 19, 1990
> Electricity production capacity: 1,250 megawatts
> Location: Seabrook, NH (13 mi. S of Portsmouth, NH)
> Operator: NextEra Energy Seabrook, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNoaS_0fHFBA1n00

2. Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, TX
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Aug. 3, 1993
> Electricity production capacity: 2,400 megawatts
> Location: Glen Rose, TX (40 mi. SW of Fort Worth, TX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BC3O_0fHFBA1n00

1. Watts Bar Nuclear Plant, TN
> Start of commercial operations, newest active reactor: Oct. 19, 2016
> Electricity production capacity: 2,245 megawatts
> Location: Spring City, TN (60 mi. SW of Knoxville, TN)
> Operator: Tennessee Valley Authority

Methodology

To identify the newest nuclear power plants in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the start dates of commercial operation for nuclear reactors in the United States, using data compiled by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. We only considered nuclear power plants in which the oldest operational nuclear reactor began generating commercial power after Jan. 1, 1980. We then ranked those plants based on how long their newest reactor has been generating commercial electricity.

To compare each power plant's electricity production capacity, we summed each plant's reactors' megawatt electricity (MWe).

Plant names and data are as identified on their licenses as of August 2022. The next printed update will be in September 2022.

