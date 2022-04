DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Quad Cities residents gathered in the Fejervary Learning Center for Davenport Parks and Recreation’s annual ‘Earth Day Extravaganza.’. “They are helping us in regards to picking up sticks, cleaning out flower beds, they are helping in regards to [picking up] any litter that we have in the park,” said Amanda Randerson, event supervisor for Davenport Parks and Recreation. “It is basically beautification of the park before we officially open for the season.”

