2022 Fall Kansas City Home Tour Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials on Friday announced funding plans to design and engineer a new park that will vastly change the landscape of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The idea: Build a park and green space over Interstate 670 on the south side of the downtown loop. Officials including...
SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee has become the first Johnson County city to explicitly ban a growing type of housing. You might have heard of co-living, which involves a house configured with separate locked bedrooms and shared common space, a concept that took off on the West Coast amidst sky-rocketing rents.
Vacation home purchases are becoming more popular by the day, but there are some places in America that are making buying a vacation home more affordable. I wish I could buy a vacation home to use whenever we want and rent out as an Airbnb, but sadly I can not, However, if you are looking for a fun place to buy a vacation home you might be to look at Branson, Missouri. Realtor.com put Branson as the number one place to buy an affordable vacation home.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
The severe weather risk is ramping up across the central U.S. with Wednesday bringing the first of many rounds of potentially damaging storms. April was highlighted as a month to watch out for severe weather in AccuWeather's annual spring forecast, and the forecast is coming to fruition with more rounds of severe thunderstorms across the central United States in the coming days.
SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) – According to Kansas Representative Adam Smith, a brief line of storms rolled trough at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. He referred to the weather as "tornadic activity." "It's difficult to look at the devastation and praise God, Smith said. "But sometimes we never realize...
It's not April 1, is it? I've confirmed it isn't. The reason I'm checking is Missouri is trying to giveaway a historic bridge. I've confirmed that it isn't April Fool's Day and you really can have it if you want it. This Missouri bridge giveaway began as a post on...
Comments / 0