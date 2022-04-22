2022 Fall Kansas City Home Tour Experience

Vacation home purchases are becoming more popular by the day, but there are some places in America that are making buying a vacation home more affordable. I wish I could buy a vacation home to use whenever we want and rent out as an Airbnb, but sadly I can not, However, if you are looking for a fun place to buy a vacation home you might be to look at Branson, Missouri. Realtor.com put Branson as the number one place to buy an affordable vacation home.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO