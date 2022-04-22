ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Mother’s Day gifts under $50

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBexc_0fHFANbr00

Mother’s Day 2022 is fast approaching, but there’s no reason to stress about it this year. The BGR Deals team is here to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible. And if you’re on a budget, our roundup of Mother’s Day gifts under $50 is definitely going to make your life easy.

Anyone in search of the widest possible range of gifts should check out our complete guide of Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022. There, you’ll find all sorts of great presents that span all prices points.

Or, if you’re on a very tight budget, you can consult our roundup of the best Mother’s Day gifts under $25. You’ll be surprised at how many great gifts out there are so affordable.

Now, I’m going to expand things a bit to cover all sorts of great Mother’s Day 2020 gifts under $50. Whether you’re looking for something fun or something functional, I’ll cover all the bases right here.

Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards under $50

As was the case in the previous gift guide, we’re going to start off by showcasing some gift cards. If you’re in search of some great Mother’s Day gifts under $50, gift cards might be perfect.

When you’re gift-hunting for a person who is tough to shop for, there’s nothing wrong with a gift card. After all, this eliminates all guesswork and lets your recipient choose exactly what he or she wants.

Some people think gift cards are too impersonal. If you feel that way, there’s nothing wrong with that. But your mom might appreciate having some flexibility with her gift. And there are plenty of great gift cards to choose from.

Amazon is offering a few special Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards on its site. If you’d rather give your mom a physical gift card, there’s a lovely Amazon Mother’s Day flowers gift card you can order instead.

On top of that, there are also more specific gift cards you can get for your mom or wife. Examples include a Starbucks gift card for coffee lovers, an Airbnb gift card for moms who need to get away, or Doordash gift cards and restaurant gift cards for moms who need a break from the kitchen.

There are so many options and they all make great Mother’s Day gifts under $50. Check out some more possibilities right here.

Perfect presents to help mom relax

Your mother or wife is always running around for you. Wouldn’t it be nice to get her a gift that’ll help her relax a bit?

There are so many Mother’s Day gifts under $50 that’ll help mom sleep more soundly. Or perhaps you want to help her take more relaxing showers or baths.

Let’s take a look at some great presents that’ll help the special lady in your life unwind.

First, there’s nothing that can transform your sleep as quickly as a good pillow. It’s actually pretty shocking how much of an impact bed pillows can have on the quality of your sleep.

I personally use Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. They’re comfy yet supportive, and they’re built to last. That’s why this is the #1 best-selling bed pillow on Amazon with more than 121,000 5-star reviews.

If your mom already has pillows she likes, how about a set of silky smooth sheets?

Best-selling Danjor 1800 thread-count bed sheets are on sale with a deep discount right now. They have more than 88,000 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting high-quality sheets at a great price.

Check out some more relaxing Mother’s Day gifts under $50:

Mother’s Day gifts under $50: Entertainment

Your mom has done so much over the years to keep you entertained. Why not return the favor?

There are some entertainment-focused Mother’s Day gifts under $50 that your mom will love. Whether she uses them during her downtime or while working out, she’ll think of you each and every time.

If your mom loves watching movies and TV shows, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a terrific gift. It retails for $50, but it’s down to $39 right now at Amazon.

Or, if you’re a Fire TV family, you can save even more. The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale with a $15 discount ahead of Mother’s Day 2022.

Another great gift idea is a new pair of true wireless earbuds. Whether your mom works out at home, at the gym, or goes on runs around town, good music is a must.

When it comes to affordable in-ear headphones that still sound great, TOZO is the best brand in the business.

One great example is the TOZO T10 earbuds. The quality is outstanding, they come with a wireless charging case, and they have a mind-blowing 190,000 5-star reviews. Incredibly, they’re on sale right now for only $21.24!

Here are three more great options for mom:

Great gifts under $50 for foodie moms

So many people are under the impression that you need to spend an arm and a leg on high-quality kitchen appliances and cooking tools. That’s not the case at all if you know where to look.

If your mom is a foodie who loves to cook, there are tons of great Mother’s Day gifts under $50 you should consider.

One of the best options I came across is the Ultrean AF01 air fryer. This best-selling model has thousands of 5-star reviews and it’s made by a top brand everyone knows. It retails for $96, but Amazon is offering a huge discount right now.

Another terrific gift is the #1 best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer.

This popular model has 45,000 5-star reviews because it’s so simple and reliable. And believe it or not, it only costs $14.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page.

Here are some more options to check out:

Mother’s Day gifts under $50: Jewelry

When discussing Mother’s Day gifts under $50, many people think jewelry isn’t an option. Well, think again!

One example is the Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle, which is so trendy right now. These bracelets let you add all the charms you want so you can personalize yours.

Here’s another expandable bracelet from Alex and Ani that’s specific to Mother’s Day:

Check out all these other fantastic options for Mother’s Day 2022:

More great Mother’s Day gifts under $50

Anyone in search of great Mother’s Day gifts under $50 now has so many choices. Of course, there are plenty of other awesome gifts that don’t fit into any of the categories above.

One example is the FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Kit.

DNA tests are hugely popular gifts because everyone loves them. They’re typically quite pricey, however. Amazon is running a sale right now though, so this $79 test from FamilyTreeDNA is on sale for just $49.

That’s a great deal indeed. Beyond just giving it to mom for Mother’s Day 2022, you can sit down with her and go through your family tree once the results are in!

Here are a few more fun ones that your mom will love:

On top of all that, you should definitely take a look at Amazon’s For All Moms landing page. You’ll find plenty more gift ideas that I didn’t cover here.

There are also some special sections you can check out, like these:

Head over to the For All Moms Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide on Amazon for more.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Gift Cards#Bgr Deals#Great Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

BGR.com

314K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy