It sure seems like spring is trying it's darndest to come through. Though it is Wisconsin, after all, so this meme really resonates:. Unfortunately, COVID numbers are up, and Dane County is now at the Medium Community Level, per the CDC's updated metrics. Please consider masking up when you go into public places. If you haven't gotten your booster (first, or second, if eligible), please consider doing so as soon as feasible.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO