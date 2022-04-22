ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: Who was the best post player in Washington high school girls basketball in 2021-22?

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

After the 2021-22 Washington high school girls basketball season, we took a look at some of the top bigs in the state .

The list, compiled by SBLive senior reporter Todd Milles , is based on staff observations, season stats, conversations with coaches, other media members and talent evaluators with a criteria that measured impact on the court during the 2021-22 high school season. Players were from every classification and corner of the state were considered.

Now, SBLive wants to hear from you: Who is the best of the best? Vote in this poll to decide who you think the state's top big was this season.

Voting will concludes Wednesday, April 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Have a point of contention? Think we missed someone? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram @sblivewa.

VOTE: Who was the top big in Washington high school girls basketball in 2021-22?

Full watch lists, player breakdowns:

BOYS: POINT GUARDS | BIGS | OFF-BALL GUARDS | WINGS

GIRLS: POINT GUARDS | BIGS | OFF-BALL GUARDS | WINGS

Vote now for the best:

BOYS: POINT GUARDS | BIGS | OFF-BALL GUARDS | WINGS

GIRLS: POINT GUARDS (closed) | OFF-BALL GUARDS | WINGS

Lead photo by Vince Miller

Comments / 0

