ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Truck hauling camper overturns on Interstate 70 in Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhCqw_0fHF9nMN00

Watch video from the scene in the player above.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A pickup truck towing a camper overturned Friday on Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector.

Details on why the truck overturned in the eastbound lanes were not immediately available. Boone County emergency dispatchers warned drivers to avoid the area if they can.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said on social media that drivers should expect delays.

Check back for updates to

The post Truck hauling camper overturns on Interstate 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

Related
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash on 4-20 where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered interstate

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where a GMC Sierra pickup carrying 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate after the crash, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, MO
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Boone County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews remove semi-truck from along eastbound Interstate 70 near Boonville after crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) 8:50 a.m. Update: Crews have removed a semi-truck from the side of eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The Missouri Department of Transportation posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that crews were still cleaning up along the eastbound lanes past exit 101. I-70/COOPER COUNTY UPDATE:The tractor trailer has been removed from the The post Crews remove semi-truck from along eastbound Interstate 70 near Boonville after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 70#Camper#Abc17news
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16. Three people are flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois. Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-44 in western Greene County

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have cleared the scene of a crash west of Springfield on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in western Greene County near mile marker 64 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Lanes were blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy