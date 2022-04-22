Truck hauling camper overturns on Interstate 70 in Columbia

Watch video from the scene in the player above.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A pickup truck towing a camper overturned Friday on Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector.

Details on why the truck overturned in the eastbound lanes were not immediately available. Boone County emergency dispatchers warned drivers to avoid the area if they can.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said on social media that drivers should expect delays.

