INDIANAPOLIS — The Sikh Coalition paid tribute on Saturday to the victims of the FedEx Mass shooting in Indianapolis that happened just over a year ago. The group sponsored eight trees to be planted during the Great Indy Cleanup, with the eight trees representing the eight people who were fatally shot during a shift change at the FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport on April 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO