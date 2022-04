Changes are underway for pop superstar The Weeknd’s highly anticipated series, The Idol. HBO revealed that the production is shaking up its cast and crew. The bummer? Several episodes have already wrapped, leaving everyone to start back at square one — that is, except for those who will no longer be involved. This means more work for co-creators The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim, who will now need to rehire the members of their team. Just who those recasts are remains to be seen, as HBO has not released the information at this time.

