Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Mike Tyson was involved in an altercation with fellow passengers on a plane. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told ESPN that airport police were dispatched and took two individuals into custody. The individual who was punched was "treated for non-life-threatening injuries" and both were later released.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a spokesperson for Tyson told ESPN.

TMZ later reported that the man who antagonized Tyson has an extensive criminal record and has served jail time twice.

The former heavyweight champion was leaving San Francisco after attending a 420 event in Golden Gate Park to promote his cannabis line, Tyson 2.0, and his podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson."