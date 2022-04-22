ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmXCR_0fHF8bjS00
Mike Tyson was involved in an altercation with fellow passengers on a plane. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told ESPN that airport police were dispatched and took two individuals into custody. The individual who was punched was "treated for non-life-threatening injuries" and both were later released.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a spokesperson for Tyson told ESPN.

TMZ later reported that the man who antagonized Tyson has an extensive criminal record and has served jail time twice.

The former heavyweight champion was leaving San Francisco after attending a 420 event in Golden Gate Park to promote his cannabis line, Tyson 2.0, and his podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson."

Read this on the web

Comments / 53

Star Man 41
2d ago

The champ is getting soft! It should read; "getting out of the hospital after 2 weeks instead of custody".

Reply(1)
5
Olivia Pearson
1d ago

So much for his lawsuit. He got a beat down for nothing. Who in their right mind throws something at Mike Tyson.😂😂😂

Reply(1)
3
Luis Pascual
3d ago

tyson was justified in his use of force.

Reply(21)
25
Related
Yardbarker

QB Drew Lock has 'new lease on life' after trade to Seahawks

Quarterback Drew Lock failed to cement himself as the Denver Broncos' long-term answer at the sport's most important position across his first three NFL seasons and was then one of multiple individuals shipped to the Seattle Seahawks so Denver could land one-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade last month.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Hall Of Fame#Espn
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

Look: Man Punched By Mike Tyson Has Been Identified

The wider sports and media landscape was stunned this past week when boxing legend Mike Tyson punched a man who harassed him on a flight. That man has reportedly been identified. According to NBC, the man Tyson punched has been identified as Melvin Townsend III. Townsend is a 36-year-old who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Addresses Deadly Walmart Shooting Footage As Funk Flex Offers Theory Behind Video Leak

DaBaby shot and killed a man at a North Carolina Walmart in November 2018, as Dave Chappelle reminded audiences during his Netflix special, The Closer, last year. The Charlotte-bred rapper avoided a murder charge over the death of 19-year-old Jaylin Craig and claimed he acted in self-defense, but doubt was cast on that narrative on Sunday (April 24) when a never-before-seen video of the deadly scuffle surfaced online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy