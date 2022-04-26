ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The airlines taking steps to become more sustainable in 2022 — and how you can fly them

By Kaitlyn McInnis
CNN
CNN
 54 minutes ago
Cover picture for the article

Air travel is traditionally one of the worst modes of transportation for the environment. But some airlines are taking steps toward a greener future. Here are 13 of the most eco-friendly airlines and how you can fly with...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Alliance Airlines#Etihad Airways
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Singapore Airline's Newest Plane Is Coming to the U.S. & It's Like a Hotel in the Sky

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cleveland.com

Which airlines have the most flight delays?

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
146K+
Post
786M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy