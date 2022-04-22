ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old Marvin Rivera's slaying

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting 03:49

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in connection to the killing of Marvin Rivera, 16.

Rivera was killed on Diceman Avenue.

Dallas Police Homicide and U.S. Marshals executed arrest warrants for the suspects at 6 a.m. on April 22.

They had received a Crime Stoppers Tip identifying the teens and their location. Both juveniles were transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Detention for processing.

