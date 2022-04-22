ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Polish health minister upbeat on Moderna vaccine talks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ziy6_0fHF7myi00

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland can reach a compromise with Moderna on increasing the flexibility of COVID-19 vaccine contracts, the health minister said on Friday, striking an upbeat tone after after initial talks with the U.S. pharmaceutical company.

Poland has said it will not will not take or pay for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union’s supply contract as it already has sufficient doses, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers.

The country has seen lower vaccine uptake than many other European countries and is seeing its public finances stretched by the effects of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, which has resulted in 2.9 million refugees entering Poland.

“Thank you @moderna_tx for the dialogue started today,” Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

“The company’s initial reaction to our proposals to make the terms of the contract regarding the purchase of vaccines more flexible allows us to continue the talks. The company sees space to implement them, so I am counting on reaching a compromise.”

Poland, along with other EU members, has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic under supply contracts agreed between the European Commission and vaccine makers such as BioNTech SE and Pfizer, as well as Moderna.

Poland’s biggest supplier is Pfizer.

Moderna did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
Reuters

Russian gas supplies to Poland halted, Polish media reports

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, Polish private broadcaster Polsat News and the Onet.pl website reported, citing unnamed sources. PGNiG SA (PGN.WA), which buys gas from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) under a long-term contract that expires this year, declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#European Union#Polish#The European Union#Moderna Tx#Twitter#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
319K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy