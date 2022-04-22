ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeePort Optometry hosts double ribbon cutting ceremony

By Sue Erwin
 3 days ago

NORTH PORT — SeePort Optometry hosted a ceremony with the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce recently.

The original North Port Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony for SeePort Optometry was held in 2012.

SeePort Optometry optometrist Jesse Hicks has owned the practice in North Port for nearly 10 years. He grew up in Pinellas County.

“I look forward to meeting new patients in the area and helping them with their vision needs,” Hicks said at the ribbon cutting.

In addition to providing eyeglass or contact lense prescription, Hicks evaluates the retina, cornea, tear production, and optic nerve on patients, identifying underlying vision problems beyond basic correction.

“Jessie was the first eye doctor who gave such a thorough examination that it has literally changed my life,” said Annie, his wife. “He is happy to take the the time to get to know each patient and do a thorough screening to make sure every patient gets the proper treatment. Kiddos are welcome, too.”

Jessie and Annie Hicks curated their own frame line, Seelutions and SeeSport Sunwear. Other popular brands are also available at the clinic.

Seeport Optometry is at 4371 Aidan Lane in North Port. For more information, visit www.seeportoptometry.com.

