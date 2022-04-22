ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB National Broadcast Schedule With TV Times

By Haley Jordan
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

Take a look at the full MLB national broadcast schedule complete with TV times and locations for games played through Thursday, April 28.

The MLB season is in full swing despite getting a late start on April 7, 2022. Below is a full national broadcast schedule for this week and part of next week with TV times and locations to keep fans organized on when their favorite teams are playing.

Friday, April 22

  • St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds - 6:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV+ - Great American Ball Park
  • Texas Rangers @ Oakland A's - 9:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV+ - RingCentral Coliseum

Saturday, April 23

  • Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins - 4 p.m. ET on FS1 - Target Field
  • Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres - 8:30 p.m. ET - Petco Park

Sunday, April 24

  • Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies - 7 p.m. ET on ESPN - Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, April 26

  • New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals - 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS - Busch Stadium

Thursday, April 28

  • Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves - 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network - Truist Park

Standings Leaders

Each team has about 14 games under its belt. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the eastern division with an 8-5 record followed by the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays tied at 7-6.

The Cleveland Guardians lead the central division with a 7-5 record while the Los Angeles Angels are also off to a good start in the western division with an 8-5 record closely followed by the Oakland A's coming in with 8-6.

For the eastern division of the Northern League, the New York Mets are already four games ahead of second place with a 10-4 record. Last season's World Series champion, the Atlanta Braves, are second with a 6-8 record.

The St. Louis Cardinals are leading the central division with a 7-4 record, and the Los Angeles Dodgers top the western division with a 9-3 record.

Related MLB Stories on Fastball:

  • ASTROS CALL UP MINOR LEAGUE PLAYER: On Monday, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve injured his left hamstring in Houston's 8-3 win over the Angels. Minor league player J.J. Matijevic will step up until Altuve is off the Injury List. CLICK HERE.
  • VIDEO: BRANDON BELT HITS HOMER ON BIRTHDAY: New York Giants first baseman Brandon Belt got a great 34th birthday gift with his fourth homer of the year in the Giants 5-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday. CLICK HERE.
  • SHOHEI OHTANI PITCHES NEAR-PERFECT GAME: Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani pitched a near-perfect game in the Angels' 6-0 win over Houston on Wednesday after losing five of his six career starts to the Astros. CLICK HERE.

