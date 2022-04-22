ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 22 (UPI) -- Testimony in the celebrity defamation trial of Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp and former wife Amber Heard will continue Monday after a day of intense cross-examination of Depp on Thursday.

Part of the testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia went into a video Heard recorded of Depp smashing a glass cabinet and text message laced with violent threats.

Depp's civil defamation lawsuit is connected to a 2018 op-ed printed in the Washington Post were Heard described her years of abuse with him as similar reports emerged during their divorce.

Depp said Heard defamed him and damaged his career in his $50 million suit. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.

In the video, recorded in 2013, Depp is shown slamming glass cabinets in a rage after an exchange with Heard.

"Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so," Depp is heard saying as he pours himself a glass of wine, according to Yahoo Entertainment. "You wanna see crazy? I'll give you crazy. Here's your crazy."

Depp appeared to knock down a recording device when he realized Heard was taping him.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard," Depp said in defending himself under cross-examination from Heard's attorney, suggesting he was provoked in order to be recorded.

"Clearly I was having a bad time. I don't know what it was with regards to completely."

The cross-examination also focused on a fight the couple had in 2014 on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles where Heard said Depp accused her of having an affair with actor James Franco. Depp said he did not remember the fight but did not deny that one likely occurred over the subject.

The cross-examination also highlighted graphic text messages in which Depp talked about killing and burning Heard.

Depp's drug and alcohol use during their marriage also was discussed.

Comments / 22

Robin Vera
3d ago

I for one.. don't believe those texts were true and accurate. Any kind of threat to Heard. Depp and his friend were texting and if you know Depp.. those texts were a humorous activity between Depp and his friend. Depp possibly was angry toward Heard. We as humans have texted or voiced such when we find ourselves in the heat of the moment.. The texts was not texted to Heard. so threatening her is not common. ground. However, throght the last 2 weeks it has come out that Heard instigates and is the aggressor in starting these sad arguments. He may slam cupboards (we all have) leave the room to get away from the aggressor (as he stated).

Reply(1)
32
Diana Rivera
3d ago

I hope he's ok stay strong this is taking a long time.,...this should of been over by now next time you have a crazy women get a restraining order that goes for her to

Reply(1)
20
Mike Doyle
3d ago

if people looked closely at the video, you will see Amber is provoking Depp, so she can record it on tape, with her camera.. to me she set up Depp...

Reply
10
