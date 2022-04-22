Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination

April 22 (UPI) -- Testimony in the celebrity defamation trial of Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp and former wife Amber Heard will continue Monday after a day of intense cross-examination of Depp on Thursday.

Part of the testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia went into a video Heard recorded of Depp smashing a glass cabinet and text message laced with violent threats.

Depp's civil defamation lawsuit is connected to a 2018 op-ed printed in the Washington Post were Heard described her years of abuse with him as similar reports emerged during their divorce.

Depp said Heard defamed him and damaged his career in his $50 million suit. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.

In the video, recorded in 2013, Depp is shown slamming glass cabinets in a rage after an exchange with Heard.

"Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so," Depp is heard saying as he pours himself a glass of wine, according to Yahoo Entertainment. "You wanna see crazy? I'll give you crazy. Here's your crazy."

Depp appeared to knock down a recording device when he realized Heard was taping him.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard," Depp said in defending himself under cross-examination from Heard's attorney, suggesting he was provoked in order to be recorded.

"Clearly I was having a bad time. I don't know what it was with regards to completely."

The cross-examination also focused on a fight the couple had in 2014 on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles where Heard said Depp accused her of having an affair with actor James Franco. Depp said he did not remember the fight but did not deny that one likely occurred over the subject.

The cross-examination also highlighted graphic text messages in which Depp talked about killing and burning Heard.

Depp's drug and alcohol use during their marriage also was discussed.