ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PA Woman Who Allegedly Attempted To Plow Down Police Nabbed By US Marshals

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mt1T1_0fHF7SH400
Kimberly Ann Edwards. Photo Credit: York County Prison

A 28-year-old central Pennsylvania woman—who is accused of trying to hit police officers with a car, has been arrested, according to a release by US Marshals.

York City police originally tried to pull over Kimberly Ann Edwards, who has previously lived in York and Hanover, at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the release.

As officers approached her vehicle on foot near Farquhar Park— Edwards drove in reverse towards them— nearly striking them, US Marshals say.

She sped off at a high rate of speed, then struck another vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt and Pennsylvania Avenues but continued to flee— managing to escape, US Marshal Martin J. Pane explains in the release.

Edwards was wanted for a parole violation and several prior traffic violations at the time of the attempted stop, authorities say and court records confirm.

Following the incident, she was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and several lesser offenses.

After multiple attempts to find her, Edwards was found and arrested by US Marshals at a hotel on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 20.

"She has since been turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment," Pane says in the release.

Edwards has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $75,000, and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 11 a.m. on May 1, according to her most recent court docket in York County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered For PA Killer Wanted On Murder Charge: Police

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say. The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
York, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
Hanover, PA
Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Pennsylvania Avenues#Harrisburg Pike#Pane
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
258K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy