ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Serial Robber Busted After Targeting Philly Area Banks, Drugstores: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9MWS_0fHF6zAi00
Richard Lawrence Photo Credit: Abington Township Police Department

A serial robber in the Philadelphia area is in police custody after targeting two banks and four drugstores in the past month or so, authorities said.

Richard Lawrence, 56, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery and related offenses on Tuesday, April 19, Abingdon Township police said.

Lawrence walked into the TD Bank on Moreland Road in Willow Grove while dressed in Muslim garb and with his face hidden, demanding that the teller give him "all the 50's and 100's" before fleeing the scene on Saturday, April 2, police said.

He apparently fled towards Philadelphia through Cheltenham Township. Police say they were able to link the license plate of the suspect's getaway car to Lawrence.

The vehicle was later found in Philadelphia, and a couple of days after that, Lawrence reported to the Philadelphia Police Department that his car had been stolen, they said.

While investigating the bank robbery, detectives found similarities to several other recent robberies of businesses in the region, they said.

Rite Aid at 8001 Roosevelt Blvd. in Philadelphia, Walgreens at 7001 Frankford Ave. in Philadelphia, CVS at 890 Welsh Rd. in Horsham, and Rite Aid at 1321 Easton Rd. in the Roslyn section of Abington Township were all robbed in a similar fashion in March, police said.

These four robberies were all committed by the same suspect, who either threatened employees with a box cutter or implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from the safe, according to police.

Detectives say evidence linked the TD Bank robbery to the four other robberies. They also learned that Lawrence apparently lied about his car being stolen and was actually the suspect in the robberies, they said.

While detectives were in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Lawrence on Saturday, April 9, a suspect walked into the TD Bank on Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham Township and demanded money from a teller, police said.

That suspect as confirmed to be Lawrence, when responding officers nabbed him as he was fleeing the scene, they said.

Bail was set at $10,000 and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
City
Roslyn, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Willow Grove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Horsham, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Serial#The Td Bank#Muslim#Rite Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

NJ Morgue Driver Stole Credit Cards From Bodies: Prosecutor

A Middlesex County man who drives bodies to the morgue stole credit cards that he found on them, authorities said. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 43, of Sayreville, who works as a driver at an unidentified company, used the stolen credit cards to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and other items from businesses throughout Middlesex County, the said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
258K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy