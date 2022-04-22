Sioux Falls Police crash into another vehicle during pursuit; two officers injured

The Sioux Falls Police Department wrecked a patrol vehicle and had two officers injured while pursing a suspect who got away Thursday afternoon.

The incident started around 5 a.m. Thursday when police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver backed into the officer's vehicle and fled the scene in that case, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The vehicle in question was a rental and was later not returned leading to it being reported as stolen, Clemens said.

Police spotted the vehicle again Thursday afternoon and tried to stop it near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, Clemens said.

As the vehicle sped through the area of 12th Street and Cliff Avenue it swerved to avoid another vehicle. A patrol unit involved in the pursuit crashed into a car that had stopped as a result of the incoming pursuit, Clemens said.

The two officers in the vehicle received minor injuries. The patrol vehicle was heavily damaged and towed from the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene, Clemens said.

The suspect successfully avoided police and has not been identified yet, Clemens sad.

Why did police pursue the suspect?

The Sioux Falls Police Department rarely engages in pursuits within city limits, Clemens said. He said anytime there is a pursuit a supervisor monitors the situation.

Clemens said there are many factors that contribute to whether or not police pursue a suspect. The type of crime the suspect is wanted for is usually top of the list along with whether there's a danger to the public, he said.

Clemens said a stolen vehicle doesn't rise to the level of a pursuit but because the suspect rammed their vehicle into a patrol unit that played a factor in why Thursday's pursuit happened.

