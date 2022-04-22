ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 22, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
 3 days ago
April has been an amazing month for country music. Every week, we’ve seen great new albums from established artists and up-and-comers, as well as debuts from some incredible independent artists. The batch of records that dropped today features a mix of hitmakers, rising stars, and Outsider favorites. In short, no matter what you’re getting into this weekend, these releases will provide the perfect soundtrack.

New Albums for April 22, 2022

  • Neon Blue – Joshua Hedley (New West Records)
  • Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley – Charley Crockett (Son of Davy Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Get on Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder (Perro Verde/Nonesuch Records)
  • Just Like That… – Bonnie Raitt (Redwing Records)
  • Paint This Town – Old Crow Medicine Show (ATO Records)
  • Georgia – Jason Aldean (Capitol Nashville/BBR Music Group)
  • All for the Song – Railroad Earth (Independent)
  • Jukebox Fury – Dale Watson (Cleopatra Records)
  • Masquerades – Tenille Townes (Sony Music Entertainment)

I feel like this is a list of new albums that our fellow Outsiders can get behind. There’s a little something for everyone. If you’re into radio-ready country, Jason Aldean’s Georgia will satisfy. If you lean more toward the good old days of country music, Charley Crockett and Joshua Hedley have you covered. Do you need some rock-solid Piedmont blues in your life? Well, allow me to direct you to the new Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder collaboration. I don’t know what will happen this weekend, but I know it’ll sound great.

Jukebox Fury

Jukebox Fury is one of two new cover albums with the word “jukebox” in the title. Both this record and Jukebox Charley are packed with reimaginings of stellar songs from the past. However, Dale Watson casts a wider net. Jukebox Fury feels like sitting in a local dive while the jukebox plays. Watson covers Bob Seger, Gordon Lightfoot, Waylon Jennings, John Fogerty, and more. He and his band shift styles several times throughout the record to perfectly fit each song.

The song selection on this record is superb and Watson’s vocal delivery is spot-on throughout.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsDLYMpVRGg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Always on My Mind (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsDLYMpVRGg)

“Always on My Mind”

Get On Board

I’m not a blues scholar and don’t pretend to be. However, you don’t have to have a solid grasp of the history and regional specificities of the blues to know that Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder knocked it out of the park with this new album. They bring new life to the songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee while potentially introducing the Piedmont Blues giants to a whole new audience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFkdk5ngo7E

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Deep Sea Diver (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFkdk5ngo7E)

“Deep Sea Diver”

Paint This Town

Old Crow Medicine Show is one of those bands that consistently delivers. Paint This Town has a little more depth than their previous releases. These songs seem much more personal to Ketch and the band. In the title track, the band tells their story over an arrangement that feels like classic rock tinged with harmonica and mandolin. However, there are songs that are the kind of up-tempo bluegrass-tinged Americana that we’ve come to expect from them. Don’t sleep on this new album.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bumCq2zb9b0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Mississippi Flag (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bumCq2zb9b0)

“New Mississippi Flag”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
The Guardian

Ultimate Classic Rock

American Songwriter

Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His 2015 Exit From Show ‘Broke’ Him for a ‘Long Time’

For years, actor Charlie Barnett found a home on Chicago Fire as Peter Mills. But in 2015, the producers wrote him off to keep the story “fresh,” and it “broke” him. Barnett’s character was a beloved paramedic with Ambulance 61 who had also spent some time as a firefighter with the 51. He starred in the One Chicago universe for three years and appeared for the last time shortly before the Season 3 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Repeats a Dress for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years

Vanna White has become a pop culture icon since joining the beloved game show “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. Since making her debut alongside Pat Sajak, who began his hosting duties a year prior, the game show star has worn gown after gown, one of her most powerful attributes as “Wheel of Fortune” co-host. And not once, did she repeat an outfit. However, that streak ended back in 2020, wearing one gown a second time, for the first time in 7,000 episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Smithonian

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

