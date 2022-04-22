ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Where’s Marty? Spending Earth Day With Professor Trash Wheel & The Waterfront Partnership

By Marty Bass
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acoO2_0fHF5kHg00

Hi everyone!

Friday is Earth Day 2022 and, as you might have guessed, we’re focused on the Earth.

Here are a couple of stats from the esteemed group Climate Central: since Earth Day began in 1970, the U.S. has warmed by 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit and Baltimore has warmed by 1.9 degrees. Those are some legitimate “bottom line” figures. And the footprint of humankind extends well beyond the thermometer.

In Baltimore, there is no more public proof that we have impacted the environment than the glaring need for Mr. Trash Wheel and his three companions . Over the past eight years (his birthday is Saturday), the Trash Wheels have collected tons of trash coming out of the Jones Falls and the city’s storm drain system.

Today, we met Daniel Chase, a co-inventor of the Trash Wheel, and Adam Lindquist with the Waterfront Partnership of Downtown Baltimore . Adam is the guy who first made the eyes on the wheels and gave them the personality we have all come to know and love.

But not all the trash in the “system” gets to the Trash Wheels. Some plastic bottles, for instance, sink and deteriorate. From there, microscopic pieces of that plastic find their way into marine life, our water and even our bodies. If you don’t believe me, just Google it. You might be shocked at what you find.

The Waterfront Partnership is the real deal. Here’s the group’s website. If you have kids, reach out and find out when the next eco-tour might be. It would be a great way to spend quality time with your family outdoors and educate them about the importance of preserving our natural resources for future generations.

TGIF everyone! It is the truth! Have a great weekend and be safe out there!

– Marty B!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Community Cleans Up Middle Branch Park with Blue Water Baltimore for Earth Day

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Volunteers picked up trash in Middle Branch Park on Friday for an Earth Day clean-up with Blue Water Baltimore.  “This is a beautiful park, a great amenity for the community,” said Tony Bridges, Executive Director for Blue Water Baltimore. “What we went to do is make sure that residents that live around here as well as anyone that wants to take part in this great park can actually have a great park.”   About 150 people came out for the event and collected 1,500 pounds of trash including water bottles, pieces of Styrofoam, straws and pieces of metal.   “This is our home...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

East Baltimore Native DJ QuickSilva Channels Passion For Music Into DJ Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rico Silva, an East Baltimore native better known by his stage name DJ QuickSilva, has been perfecting his craft as a DJ for three decades. In that time, he has become an internationally recognized DJ with a syndicated show, two DJ schools, a reality series and a Netflix documentary in the making. But even though Silva has established himself in the music industry, it wasn’t always that way. He lost both of his parents by the time he reached the age of 18. “I started going down the wrong path,” Silva told WJZ. “And then I started DJing, and I...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

California Developer Vivo Living Acquires Hotel Complex In Baltimore, Plans To Turn Towers Into Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California developer has acquired a downtown complex with two former hotel towers and plans to convert the buildings into housing. Vivo Living, which specializes in redeveloping old hotels, purchased the complex in the 100 block of W. Fayette St., including more than 700 units. The towers most recently were home to the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor. The complex will retain some of the amenities from its past life as a hotel, such as lounges, meeting areas, fitness centers and a pool. “Some renters in Baltimore are spending 50% of their income on rent. Vivo Living offers naturally occurring affordable rents in a newly renovated high-rise located in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor where many can walk to their jobs.” notes Dan Norville, founder and CEO of Vivo Living. The company, headquartered in El Segundo, CA, said it has undertaken similar hotel conversions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

How much has Earth Day cost us?

Rachel Carson died before the first Earth Day in 1970, but her book Silent Spring is widely acknowledged to have inspired the modern environmental movement that pushed for its creation. Carson did not actually call for an end to all use of the pesticide DDT, but the movement she spawned definitely caused the decline of DDT use in fighting malaria — a policy that has led to the deaths of millions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#The Wheels#Natural Resources#The Trash Wheels
CBS News

Earth Day 2022: 60 Minutes revisits climate change reporting archive

This Earth Day, many around the world are beginning to shed their masks for spring, in the hopes of being able to celebrate a hopefully better, brighter and safer planet. To mark this Earth Day, 60 Minutes looked back at some of the climate change stories we have reported over the years. We begin in February 2006, and a report we called, "Global Warning!"
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Cancel Earth Day, celebrate Earth

As a fourteen-year-old student in south-central Pennsylvania at the time of the first Earth Day in April 1970, I recognized the need for a real cleanup of what was a horribly abused environment. When I went off to study geology at college, I embraced the environmentalist movement as my own. In my early years at university, I subscribed to Mother Jones and the Militant. For a short time, I was even a member of the Socialist Workers’ Party.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Baltimore

Loyola Professor Encourages Marylanders To Keep Up COVID-19 Protocols

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Philadelphia on Monday reinstated its indoor mask mandate after COVID-19 cases there increased by 50% in a two-week span. While cases are rising once again in Maryland, it has become increasingly difficult for experts to accurately track the number of new positives with so many people using at-home test kits. As for whether mask mandates here could make their return, one expert tells WJZ that decision would have more to do with hospitalization rates than new infections. Dr. Chris Thompson, associate biology professor for Loyola University Maryland, said it’s hard to interpret the data with fewer people getting tested and...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Google releases stark time-lapse pictures showing impact of climate crisis

New time-lapse images released by Google to mark Earth Day have revealed the devastating impact of the climate crisis around the world. Satellite pictures for the 2022 Earth Day Google doodle reveal melting glaciers, deforestation and coral bleaching in the past few decades. Stark shots of Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, between December 1986 and 2020 show glacial retreat at the summit. The melting of glaciers in Seremersooq, Greenland, can also be seen pictured in the two decades up until 2020. Glacier retreat is the biggest cause of sea-level rise in recent decades and is the “most dramatic evidence” of...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Leicester's National Space Centre Earth gallery to open

A new £250,000 gallery dedicated to the environmental challenges of life on Earth is being unveiled at the National Space Centre. The interactive environment-themed display, named Home Planet, is opening at the Leicester-based attraction on Friday to mark Earth Day. It features a responsive floor projection and a time-lapse...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Fallen Firefighters Get An Earth Day Tree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said on Saturday that he was filled with joy after watching the community come together to celebrate the lives of three Baltimore firefighters who died while battling a house fire in January. Scott made the comment in a social media after planting a tree at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School to honor fallen firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo in West Baltimore on Earth Day. It fills me with joy to see our community coming together to celebrate the lives of Fallen Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and FF/ PM Kenneth...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium Pledges To Reach Net-Zero Emissions By 2035

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium on Friday pledged to curb its greenhouse gas emissions, reaching net-zero by 2035, as part of its larger plan to combat climate change. Along with greener operations, the aquarium’s Conservation Action Plan includes initiatives to remove plastics and other litter from the Inner Harbor, restore wildlife habitats and provide educational programs on the ocean and climate science. “Committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is a necessary step in helping the National Aquarium fulfill its Conservation Action Plan,” said Jennifer Driban, senior vice president and chief mission officer of the National Aquarium. “While the tasks ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore By Baltimore Festival Set To Launch In May, Highlighting Local Makers And Artists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore by Baltimore, a new festival bringing local makers, food trucks, artists and musicians to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, is set to launch next month, organizers announced Friday. The festival is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month from May 7 through Oct. 1. “Baltimore by Baltimore is destined to become a fixture for residents from across our city to enjoy this year and many more years to come,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “This is how we support our shared vision for an Inner Harbor that highlights the best of Charm City: small- women- and minority-owned businesses, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy