Elon Musk has urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter just before the platform’s board said it had accepted the Tesla titan’s $43bn cash offer for the company.Mr Musk took to Twitter amid reports he could become its owner as early as Monday, and wrote, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”The entrepreneur has made the free speech issue a central one in his attempted takeover of the platform, leaving his critics to suggest that he will allow banned right-wing figures such as Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO