WSU launches new financial aid program to cover full tuition for some students

FAIRBORN — Wright State has launched the Take Flight Program, which will allow some students to have their full tuition covered at the university.

The new Take Flight Program will cover undergraduate tuition for Ohio students with a high school grade point average of 3.2 or higher and an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of 2,000 or less on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the university said in a statement.

“In its commitment to transform the lives of the students and communities it serves, Wright State has created the Take Flight program to provide needed financial support to academically accomplished students,” said Wright State President Sue Edwards. “This new financial aid program is part of Wright State’s continuing efforts to support our students and help them meet their goals.”

Those enrolling at Wright State’s Dayton campus for the fall 2022, who are Ohio high school students, are eligible for the program.

Students must apply to Wright State as new, first-time students and submit their FAFSA by June 1.

The program covers the cost of up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition each semester. Scholarships and grants awarded as part of the Take Flight Program are able to be renewed for up to eight semesters.

The university said the program also includes the following:

Fee waiver for the student and one family member for Summer Orientation

Up to $100 in textbook vouchers each academic year

Dedicated Success Team, including an academic advisor, success coach and career consultant

Special workshops related to internships, research opportunities, and career development.

Anyone interested in the program can visit Wright State’s website.

