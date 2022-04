Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is asking a California-headquartered archaeological firm to stop digging at a site considered sacred to Nevada tribes. Far Western Anthropological Research Group, Inc., began excavation work at Thacker Pass this month, an area about 35 miles south of the Oregon-Nevada border. The dig is part of a planned mine by Lithium […] The post Tribe appeals to archeological firm to stop digging at Thacker Pass appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO