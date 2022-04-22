ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Rae Young explains why her body is ‘not ready’ to carry a child

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXWKZ_0fHF42gs00

Heather Rae Young does not feel ready to carry a child yet after undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments.

“I have a lot of things coming up and a lot to prepare for,” the “Selling Sunset” star, 34, tells Page Six exclusively of her busy schedule.

“Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family — just everything. I just felt like my body’s not ready.”

Young married “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa in October 2021. He has an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 6-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

The Oppenheim Group realtor began documenting her fertility journey on social media in December.

Young tells us she wants to go into the pregnancy portion of the process feeling “very excited, not stressed, not feeling overwhelmed,” admitting she is “just not at that place right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o88Jd_0fHF42gs00
Heather Rae Young says her body is not ready to have a baby yet.
Page Six

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” premiered Friday on Netflix and features Young’s ongoing conflict with co-star Christine Quinn.

Quinn, who is often dubbed as the show’s villain, previously told Page Six that she feels “annoyed” having to bring up drama that is not “something that I would actually care about.”

However, Young disputes that producers “push us to be anything.”

“We are who we are, and it comes across on camera,” she says. “Is she fake when they’re off? Maybe. I don’t know anymore. That’s the thing. I don’t know the truth anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cU2o_0fHF42gs00
Quinn said on “Selling Sunset” that she misses her friendship with Young because they were “closest.”
Netflix

Young, who has been colleagues with Quinn, 33, for nearly a decade and said they once lived together, says she misses the “old Christine.”

“I just don’t know if it’s ever going to come back,” she adds.

In the meantime, Young is focusing more on her personal life, and while she is not ready to be pregnant right now, she does want a baby soon.

“It’s going to be this year,” the reality star affirms. “We’re going to implant, and hopefully first time’s a charm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BVDK_0fHF42gs00
Young has been documenting her fertility journey.
heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Young says she and El Moussa, 40, have created four embryos and are currently in the process of testing them since her husband has had cancer twice as well as Lynch syndrome, which causes an increased risk in developing several forms of cancer.

“We’re testing our embryos for it just to see if they carry that gene,” she shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bVWS_0fHF42gs00
Young is a stepmom to Tarek El Moussa’s two kids, but does not have any children of her own yet.
heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Young reveals that she does not plan to use a surrogate and wants to carry her own child if she is “able” to.

“I’m healthy, I feel good,” she says. “I would really like to carry my own baby. … I’m a little nervous about it, but my mom had an easy pregnancy … so I’m hoping it runs in the family.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Friendship#Fertility#Oppenheim Group#Netflix
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022

With appearances in more than 50 films and several major accolades, Ben Affleck has certainly made his mark in the industry both as an award-winning filmmaker and an actor. Let’s dig into Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022. Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $150 million.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy