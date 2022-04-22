Heather Rae Young explains why her body is ‘not ready’ to carry a child

Heather Rae Young does not feel ready to carry a child yet after undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments.

“I have a lot of things coming up and a lot to prepare for,” the “Selling Sunset” star, 34, tells Page Six exclusively of her busy schedule.

“Already having two kids and balancing work and life and family — just everything. I just felt like my body’s not ready.”

Young married “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa in October 2021. He has an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 6-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

The Oppenheim Group realtor began documenting her fertility journey on social media in December.

Young tells us she wants to go into the pregnancy portion of the process feeling “very excited, not stressed, not feeling overwhelmed,” admitting she is “just not at that place right now.”

Season 5 of “Selling Sunset” premiered Friday on Netflix and features Young’s ongoing conflict with co-star Christine Quinn.

Quinn, who is often dubbed as the show’s villain, previously told Page Six that she feels “annoyed” having to bring up drama that is not “something that I would actually care about.”

However, Young disputes that producers “push us to be anything.”

“We are who we are, and it comes across on camera,” she says. “Is she fake when they’re off? Maybe. I don’t know anymore. That’s the thing. I don’t know the truth anymore.”

Young, who has been colleagues with Quinn, 33, for nearly a decade and said they once lived together, says she misses the “old Christine.”

“I just don’t know if it’s ever going to come back,” she adds.

In the meantime, Young is focusing more on her personal life, and while she is not ready to be pregnant right now, she does want a baby soon.

“It’s going to be this year,” the reality star affirms. “We’re going to implant, and hopefully first time’s a charm.”

Young says she and El Moussa, 40, have created four embryos and are currently in the process of testing them since her husband has had cancer twice as well as Lynch syndrome, which causes an increased risk in developing several forms of cancer.

“We’re testing our embryos for it just to see if they carry that gene,” she shares.

Young reveals that she does not plan to use a surrogate and wants to carry her own child if she is “able” to.

“I’m healthy, I feel good,” she says. “I would really like to carry my own baby. … I’m a little nervous about it, but my mom had an easy pregnancy … so I’m hoping it runs in the family.”