ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

MEET TICK MAN DAN

kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancene Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Tick Man Dan...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#The Tick
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
Page Six

Tess Holliday ‘really struggling’ with body image following anorexia diagnosis

Tess Holliday has been “struggling” with her “body image.” On Friday, the plus-size model and activist shared several sweet snaps of herself and others on holiday. “I’m gonna be honest,” Holliday, 36 wrote alongside them. “I’ve been really struggling with body image in a way I’ve never experienced. It’s been almost debilitating because even though y’all see me out having fun, it sometimes takes so much work & energy just to be able to leave the house. “I’m the kind of gal that always wants my photo taken, until lately… & these are some of the first photos I’ve taken in a while...
WEIGHT LOSS
In Style

Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy. Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Ben Stiller: Apple was patient in allowing Severance creator Dan Erickson the freedom to learn on the job

Severance famously came from a writing sample that Erickson sent around that he wrote while working at a boring desk job. "I mean, basically this is the first thing Dan Erickson’s had produced," says Stiller, who acquired the script for his Red Hour production company. "So, he was thrown into a traditional situation of running a writers’ room. For me, I don’t come out of that world, believe it or not. Like the writers’ room thing for me has never been something I’ve had a lot of experience with. I haven’t particularly ever really loved that process. I get what it is and it’s necessary when you have to create a lot of scripts. But Dan hadn’t run a writer’s room before. And so what Dan and I decided to do, after looking at a number of his scripts, was to go back to the drawing board. We had Dan basically rewrite almost all the scripts of the first season, and work with the writers, who are all really confident writers, but making sure that his voice was in them. That was something we all agreed on. All those writers contributed a lot and are actually coming back for a second season, but it was very important for Dan’s voice to be the main voice in there. I felt like the show needed to kind of go in its own direction, it wasn’t anything from Apple at all. And they have always had very smart notes, and they’re very sharp, but at the end of the day, this comes down to, basically, subjective choice in which way you want to go. And there was a freedom there. For whatever reason, there was the freedom that they gave us to explore that."
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Barry faces the music (or does he?) as season 3 finally begins

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Today, after what felt like the longest season ever, RuPaul's Drag Race crowns its season 14 winner, with Willow Pill, Lady Camden, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Angeria Paris VanMichaels vying for the title. And after three years, Bill Hader is finally back as Barry, and his acting teacher (Henry Winkler) knows he killed his girlfriend.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Cruel Summer’: Season 2 Of Freeform Drama Introduces Fresh Mystery, New Cast & Third Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. Cruel Summer is returning to Freeform as an anthology series. The second season will feature a whole new cast, a new mystery and the show’s third showrunner. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the second chapter follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Sadie...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy