ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R16Kk_0fHF3jTN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hKKX_0fHF3jTN00
Big-rig protest snarls traffic on 5 freeway near Griffith Park 00:22

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning.

Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale.

The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs.

Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway.

It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given.

A big-rig protest snarling traffic on the 5 freeway in Glendale, Calif. April 22, 2022. (CBSLA)

Comments / 88

C'mon America
1d ago

If they've refocused their protest to fight price gouging I think that's great! Now that they have a more apropos focus I think they should think about location. Like maybe the offices of oil company executives instead of fouling up the morning commute for tens of thousands of regular working people . I wonder how many of those drivers were eyeballing thier gas gauge while idling along in that mess?

Reply(43)
8
Mendi
1d ago

i am proud of these drivers. even if it was just for 30 minutes. its a starting point. imagine if all of us drivers did the same... how do you this would this impact gas prices?

Reply(10)
16
DieselDave
1d ago

These are the driver’s(owner operators) that don’t know how to run there business. They think there’s nothing to being an owner operator. When I’m reality, when your cost to operate goes up, so does your rate. And if the broker or company says no, it’s time to move on to a place that accepts your rate. And being prepared to not haul anything for awhile(rainy day funds).

Reply
4
Related
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Glendale, CA
Traffic
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Traffic
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on La Palma Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (April 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, three young men died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on La Palma Avenue, police said. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Freeway#California Highway Patrol#Gas Prices#Sky2#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTLA

1 wounded in shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night. The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

BPD investigates deadly stabbing in Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park around 4:07 p.m. When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Chapman student killed in sand dune accident

A 29-year-old film student from Chapman University was killed on Friday after his off-road vehicle crashed on a sand dune near the Arizona border. "This is the most horrible thing any of us have experienced," said Dean of Chapman's film school Stephen Galloway said. "This was an extraordinary cinematographer."Galloway said that the student who died was named Peng Wang. He was originally from China and set to graduate this semester.Three film students from USC, who were wearing their protective equipment, survived the crash. Students from Loyola Marymount University and the New York Film Academy were also at the shoot "Our deepest sympathy...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles. Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof

April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said. The storm showered many parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday and officials said the rain had accumulated on the roof of a Target store in Alhambra, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy