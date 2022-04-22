ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Bishop Briggs, Satori out for their Coachella performances after testing positive for COVID

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Stagecoach returns next week after being canceled for two years do to the COVID pandemic 00:24

Bishop Briggs and Satori won't be able to take the stage for the scheduled Coachella performances this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

The second weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicks off today in Indio.

Briggs, the Scottish-American singer-songwriter, tweeted the unfortunate turn of events on Thursday. She had just debuted her pregnancy at her performance last weekend.

"I've taken multiple tests and they are all positive," she wrote on Twitter. "In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won't be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this."

She said she is vaccinated, so her symptoms have not been severe.

Djordje Petrovic, the nomad sounds producer known as Satori, was scheduled to perform on Sunday, and will miss the second weekend as well after announcing he tested positive on April 17.

NOVI SAD, SERBIA - JULY 11: DJ Satori performs during the Day Three of the Exit music festival at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2021 in Novi Sad, Serbia. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

"Just when you start to think the world is going back to normal it hits you the hardest," he wrote on Facebook. As a result, he said he would not make it to Coachella, upcoming shows in Denver and Chicago, and his album release party at Sound.

The two-weekend festival wraps up Sunday, and is immediately followed by Stagecoach . The country music festival is coming back for the first time this year since the pandemic.

