Florida Man Arrested After Brutally Beating A Dog Inside Of A Car At Racetrac

A Florida man has been arrested after brutally beating a dog inside of a car at a Racetrac gas station back on March 29.

According to deputies, the man was seen punching a dog in the backseat of what appeared to be a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

The incident happened at a Racetrac gas station in Fort Myers.

On Wednesday, April 20, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of 22-year-old Marcus Chiddister.

According to Sheriff Marceno, Chiddister has 45 prior arrests.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, “After several weeks of incredible detective work by our Animal Cruelty Task Force, this morning, the U.S Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Marcus Chiddister for Felony Animal Cruelty.

Warning: The Video Shows The Man Beating The Helpless Animal

“Our team worked tirelessly alongside our State Attorney’s Office to ensure that Chiddister ends up behind bars, where he belongs,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno has made it very clear, animal abuse is unacceptable and will NEVER be tolerated. He will always protect those who cannot protect themselves. If you abuse an animal in Lee County, you will end up at the Marceno Motel,” said LCSO.

