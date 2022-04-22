ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

By Vincent LEFAI, -, Hakim Hasas with Jay Deshmukh in Kabul
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCAi3_0fHF3Plj00
Taliban fighters and medical staff stand outside a hospital gate after an explosion in the Imam Sahib district, north of Kunduz city /AFP

A bomb blast ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan, killing 33 people including children, just a day after the Islamic State group claimed two separate deadly attacks.

Since Taliban fighters seized control of Afghanistan last year after ousting the US-backed government, the number of bombings has fallen but the jihadist and Sunni IS has continued with attacks against targets they see as heretical.

A string of bombings rocked the country this week, with deadly attacks targeting a school and a mosque in Shiite neighbourhoods.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that children were among the 33 dead in the blast on Friday at a mosque in the northern province of Kunduz.

"We condemn this crime... and express our deepest sympathies to the bereaved," he said, adding 43 more were wounded.

An intelligence official said on condition of anonymity that the explosion was caused by a bomb, but it was unclear how it was detonated.

An AFP correspondent saw large holes blown through the walls of the Mawlavi Sikandar mosque, popular with Sufis in the Imam Sahib district, north of Kunduz city.

One side of the mosque was completely destroyed by the explosion.

Jihadist groups such as IS bear a deep hatred for Sufis who they view as heretics and accuse them of polytheism -- the greatest sin in Islam -- for seeking the intercession of dead saints.

"The sight at the mosque was horrifying. All those who were worshipping inside the mosque were either injured or killed," Mohammad Esah, a shopkeeper who helped ferry victims to the district hospital, told AFP.

"I saw 20 to 30 bodies," another local resident said.

- 'Shrapnel injuries' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDfe3_0fHF3Plj00
Map of Afghanistan locating Imam Sahib, in the northern province of Kunduz, where a bomb ripped through a mosque, killing at least 33 people /AFP

Relatives of victims arrived at the local hospital to look for their loved ones.

"My son is martyred," screamed one man, while a woman accompanied by her four children searched for her husband.

A nurse told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 people had been admitted for treatment of wounds from the blast.

About a dozen ambulances ferried the seriously wounded to the main provincial hospital in Kunduz city.

"The shrapnel injuries on the bodies of the wounded show they were caused by a bomb explosion," a doctor at the provincial hospital told AFP.

Friday's blast was one of the biggest attacks since the Taliban seized power on August 15 last year.

The deadliest was just days later when more than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen were killed in a suicide attack at Kabul airport as tens of thousands were trying to flee the country.

IS claimed responsibility for that attack.

The regional IS branch in Sunni-majority Afghanistan has repeatedly targeted Shiites and minorities like Sufis, who follow a mystical branch of Islam.

IS is a Sunni Islamist group like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals.

The biggest ideological difference between the two is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas IS wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.

IS claimed a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday that killed at least 12 people and wounded 58 more. The Taliban say they have arrested the "mastermind" of the attack.

They also claimed a separate attack in Kunduz city on Thursday, which killed four people and wounded 18.

- Challenge facing Taliban -

No group has yet to claim twin blasts on a boys' school in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul on Tuesday, which killed six and wounded more than 25.

Shiite Afghans, who are mostly from the Hazara community, make up between 10 and 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.

"Since the Taliban took power, the only achievement that they are proud of is the improvement in security," said Hekmatullah Hekmat, an independent political and security expert.

"If that is not sustained and if they fail to restrain IS, then they will also be a failure like the previous government."

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' defense minister says

KABUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Taliban#Kunduz#Islamic State#Sunni#Shiite#Sufis#Jihadist
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy