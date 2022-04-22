ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Protect the Planet: Stop Streaming Songs

By Adam Met
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7KL5_0fHF3Hx900

Click here to read the full article.

Before you hit play on a new song, think about how many times you might listen to it. Believe it or not, this decision can have a small, but real impact on climate change — and the artist.

Surprisingly, the act of downloading that song uses the same amount of energy as streaming it. But once you’ve downloaded the song, the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted is far less for each additional play than if you continue to stream it from the cloud.

Greenhouse gas emissions from streaming music comes from two sources: the listener, and the so-called DSP (short for “Digital Service Provider”: Spotify , Apple, Amazon etc.).

On the listener’s device, streaming uses double the amount of battery life as playing a song that’s been downloaded. On the DSP side, streaming a song activates the servers where the songs live on the cloud. These servers require power, massive cooling systems, internet connectivity, buildings, and land. Spotify’s 2020 Sustainability Report explains that these carbon intensive activities produce over 70,000 tons per year of CO2 — carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas.  The report notes that “the second largest source of emissions is the user phase,” meaning you, the listener, “making up 42 % of our emissions.” That’s another 70,000 tons or so of CO2.

However, the listener emissions come mostly from streamers, not downloaders.  If all songs were downloaded instead of streamed, there would be an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions after the first listen. In other words, nearly all of the carbon intensive activities would be mitigated after the initial download (approximately 70,000 tons eliminated). Plus, listening to downloaded songs uses half of the battery life as streaming them (an additional 47,000 tons eliminated). The math here is not perfect as it can’t take into account server emissions associated with downloads as separate from streams, but the basic concept holds up.

Let’s look at an example: “Bang!” by my band AJR, has more than 265 million streams on Spotify. If all of the plays were streamed from the cloud, “Bang!” would have generated at least 3 ⅓ tons of greenhouse gas. This is the same as driving a car from New York to L.A. three times over. If all of the plays were downloads, “Bang!” would have generated less than ⅔ of a ton.

So it’s clear that downloading a song is better for reducing emissions. But if downloading is not an option (as in Spotify’s free tier), there are still ways to help. According to one set of researchers, if someone is going to listen to an album more than 27 times , it’s more environmentally responsible to buy a CD. This, assuming that people still have CD players and don’t have to drive to Radio Shack to buy one.

Sure, one stream is not going to make a meaningful environmental difference, but between Spotify, Apple, and Amazon, there are a gazillion subscribers so it does make a difference if we all do more downloading and less streaming. And while we’re at it, why don’t we all try to convince the DSP’s to switch to renewable energy to power the cloud?

Downloading also helps the artist. It sends a signal to Spotify’s algorithm that fans are passionate about the song. If enough people download a specific song, it could help the song show up on playlists like Today’s Top Hits. And those playlists are what really drive additional plays (and downloads) on the service.

So, this Earth Day , pre save and download our new song (coming soon) to help us and the planet. Yep, this whole piece was a long and ridiculously in depth way of marketing our new single. Elon Musk made electric cars sexy. I made you feel bad about not downloading our new song… whatever works!

Adam Met is the bassist of the multi-Platinum band AJR, a Human Rights and Sustainable Development PhD, and Executive Director of Planet Reimagined.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off Stage After Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani, the man who stumbled his way through any and every hare-brained legal and extra-legal avenue to overturn a free and fair presidential election at the behest of Donald Trump, has embarrassed himself yet again — this time, in costume. The disgraced New York City mayor appeared on The Masked Singer last night, dressing up as some sort of colorful bird who popped out of a jack-in-the-box to serenade the show’s panel of judges. Perhaps even more embarrassing than Giuliani’s decision to appear on the show is the show’s decision to have him...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Cop Says Sen. Mike Lee ‘Lied’ After Pushing to Overturn Election

Click here to read the full article. In May 2021, people who lived through the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol came to Republican lawmakers with a straightforward ask: Support the formation of an independent commission to investigate what happened that day and why. The group included several people who’d been personally — and tragically — affected by the day’s events. Mike Fanone is a former D.C. police officer whose body-camera footage shows supporters of Donald Trump beating him as they attack the Capitol. Harry Dunn was a Capitol Police officer who endured racist abuse during the attack. Sandra Garza was...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
protocol.com

The great streaming service shakeup

Good morning! Netflix is having its face-the-music moment and CNN+ is reportedly against the ropes after executives realized people don’t want to pay for what amounts to just CNN. What’s a streaming service to do? I’m Janko Roettgers, and I’ve been a Netflix subscriber since 2010 (am I … old?).
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Netflix will launch lower-cost, ad-supported streaming plans

Netflix, after years of insisting it would stick solely to subscription-only plans, is finally open to experimenting with lower-cost, ad-supported packages, co-CEO Reed Hastings said on the company’s Q1 earnings interview. The company expects to nail down its ad-supported streaming strategy over the next year or two, Hastings said,...
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

Downloading Music Is Better for the Environment Than Streaming

You can recycle, cut out plastic, switch to renewable products and use eco-friendly technology all you want, but if you listen to music, you're still contributing to carbon emissions. However, some methods of consumption are less detrimental than others, and a new report by Rolling Stone explains how downloading music is actually better for the environment than streaming.
MUSIC
Amazon Maven

Amazon Music: Missing the Boat

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is well known by investors for its main businesses: online retailing, cloud computing, subscription services, and its promising advertising segment. But the bigger the business, the harder it is to maintain expansion rates. Therefore, Amazon’s strategy has been to leverage its titanic size to explore any other opportunities in rapidly growing industries.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Greenhouse Gas#Co2 Emissions#Dsp#Co2
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy