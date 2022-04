Want to take part in some fun, fitness and fellowship? Come take part in free introductory line dance classes at New Hope Fellowship Church starting this coming week.

The first class is coming up on Monday, April 25 and will continue on Mondays and Thursdays through May 19 for those interested.

The church is located at 363 Blanche Road, Cedartown.

Those interested can call Helen at 770-749-1962.