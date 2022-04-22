ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Last September 7,700 People Should Have Had Their Student Loan Forgiven: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuZ3_0fHF37D800

Income-driven repayment (IDR) plans on student loans extend repayment periods by basing monthly payments on income and family size. Borrowers in these types of repayment plans are also eligible for forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of qualifying payments without needing to apply, says the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The GAO has found thousands of borrowers in repayment who could be eligible for forgiveness.

Discover: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money
More: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

According to the GAO, the Department of Education approved forgiveness for 157 loans under income-driven repayment as of June 1, 2021, but has had trouble tracking borrowers’ payments. GAO found that about 7,700 loans in repayment — totaling $49 million in outstanding debt, which was 11% of loans analyzed — could be eligible for forgiveness.

Education’s repayment data did not provide enough information as to why these loans had not been forgiven as of Sept. 1, 2020.

Education officials said data limitations make it difficult to track qualifying payments, and that older loans are at greater risk for tracking errors, the GAO noted. Data also shows that by 2030, the number of loan accounts potentially eligible for IDR forgiveness could climb to about 1.5 million.

The Department of Education does not give information to borrowers about the requirements for IDR forgiveness nor does it say what counts as a qualifying payment, per the GAO. Additionally, the GAO says that Education and its loan servicers do not provide updates (specifically, to borrowers in IDR plans) on the number of qualifying payments made towards loan forgiveness, unless requested.

See: POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Find: How To Get Your Student Loan Forgiven if You Have a Disability

Without this knowledge, IDR borrowers may make uninformed decisions, which could potentially delay loan forgiveness .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Last September 7,700 People Should Have Had Their Student Loan Forgiven: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Gao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketWatch

‘It seems a bit like Lucy pulling the football away.’ Student loan borrowers got another break on payments — what comes next?

President Joe Biden extended the lifeline the federal government has provided to most student-loan borrowers during the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean these borrowers are feeling any more assured of their financial health. The ongoing pause for federal student-loan repayments will now last until Aug. 31, instead of ending...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen?

I graduated from college in 2017 with more than $210,000 in federal student-loan debt thanks to out-of-state tuition, a master’s program, and not fully understanding this cost at that time. I’ve chiseled away at the debt since, often making greater than the minimum payment. The student-loan pause during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
132K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy