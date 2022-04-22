Grenades safely removed from house in Pembroke Pines Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Hand grenades discovered in a house in Pembroke Pines were safely removed Friday, after the police cleared people out of nearby houses.

“The grenades were legally owned by the previous homeowner (now deceased), and were discovered in the garage,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. “All weapons have been safely removed.”

Pembroke Pines Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said, “This is not a criminal matter.”

The bomb squad from the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, as police cleared people out of homes in the area of Northwest 202nd Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street.

“In an abundance of caution, the homes immediately surrounding the residence have been temporarily evacuated,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department said.