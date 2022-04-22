ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Louisa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 14.0 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.4 Tue 9 am CDT 23.8 21.6 19.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guadalupe; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bexar, Guadalupe and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 718 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Windcrest, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl, Calaveras Lake, and Converse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Parnell, IA
City
Wellman, IA
City
Riverside, IA
County
Keokuk County, IA
State
Washington State
City
Sigourney, IA
County
Louisa County, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
City
West Chester, IA
County
Washington County, IA
City
Kinross, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Keswick, IA
City
Millersburg, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Kalona, IA
County
Johnson County, IA
County
Iowa County, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:10 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:10 PM EDT Monday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: McCurtain The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel, Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 30 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.4 feet on 03/02/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel, Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 30 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.4 feet on 03/02/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Northwestern Louisa#Doppler#North English#South English
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 161.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 161.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.3 feet this Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 71.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 71.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. .Recent rainfall as great as one to two inches lad led to minor flooding along portions of the lower White River. Flooding will last as late as Friday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Flooding closes Old Vincennes Road. High water crosses SR 358 on the Daviess County side just west of the levee. Flooding begins to affect higher bottomlands. Residential property of river cabins begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday /6:00 AM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday /6:00 AM CDT Tuesday/ was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kenedy, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kenedy; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Kenedy and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymondville, San Perlita and San Perlita High School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.1 Tue 8 am CDT 14.9 14.7 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 13.8 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.7 Tue 8 am CDT 15.4 15.1 14.9
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING A mix of clouds and sunshine is helping temperatures rise above freezing as of 730 AM. The threat of damage to plants has ended for today.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy