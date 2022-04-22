It’s not just the showy offense: Panthers’ goaltending, defense improving ahead of playoffs

The Florida Panthers have made their name and earned their fame with offense this season. Florida’s offensive prowess, which has it breathing rarefied NHL air, has been well-documented. For example, the Panthers’ 322 goals are the most in the NHL since 1995-96, when Pittsburgh (362), Colorado (326) and Detroit (325) accomplished the feat.

But take a glimpse at the defense and goaltending as the playoff-bound Panthers, who tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win Thursday night, prepare for their final two home games of the regular season Saturday and Sunday. Both categories seem postseason-ready.

After a brief hiccup in those two areas, when Florida (56-15-6) allowed at least three goals in 8 of 11 games, the high-scoring Panthers have put their opponents on notice that they can win games with their defense and goaltending, too.

Florida’s defense hasn’t allowed more than two goals in any of its last six games, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, whose 38 wins are tied for the league lead, has returned to his strong play.

“They all go hand-in-hand,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “The goaltending has been really good all year. We just had a few games there in that little stretch we weren’t quite as tight [defensively] as we’d like to be.

“We recognize what we have to do and we’re willing to do it. Again, it’s a work in progress and we want to be better next game because we’re going have a couple of juggernauts here on the weekend.”

The Panthers, who also locked up the Atlantic title and home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, host Toronto (Saturday) and Tampa Bay (Sunday) this weekend, but indications are the defense and goaltending will continue their marches toward playoff readiness.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who has been trying to get in sync with fellow defenseman Ben Chiarot, acquired March 16 in a trade with Montreal, sees good things from the recent defensive performances. He also acknowledges the improved defense means the Panthers don’t have to fight back from four-goal deficits as they did earlier this month in overtime victories against New Jersey and Toronto.

“The defensive game has been big for us,” said Weegar, who recorded his career-best eighth goal of the season in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Detroit.

“We want to be on the right side of the puck all the time. Bob’s been great. I’m starting to find a little chemistry with Ben. We’re here now and our defensive game has been strong, and it’s nice not having to come back from down goals all the time.”

Of course, it’s tough to discuss the Panthers without mentioning the dynamic offense or the record-setting and near-record-setting accomplishments of the season.

Florida’s 33 home wins are tied for third-most in league history. The all-time lead is 36 home wins by Philadelphia (1975-76) and Detroit (1995-96), so the Panthers can’t reach the record.

However, it’s another category where they’re approaching the best the NHL has ever seen.

It’s been that kind of season.

The Panthers, who are on a 10-game home win streak, are just the third team in NHL history to have two double-digit home win streaks in a season, joining Detroit (1995-96) and Montreal (1955-56). The Panthers won their first 11 home games, a franchise-record streak, to start the season.

The Panthers’ league-best 56 wins are tied for ninth-most in NHL history. The all-time mark of 62 wins, established by Tampa Bay (2018-19) and Detroit (1995-96), isn’t within reach. But the Panthers could end with 61 wins.

Although other things, such things such as tying the longest win streak in team history (Dec. 15, 2015-Jan. 10, 2016), seem to get the most notice, there is more to these Panthers than offense.

The improved defense and goaltending, two gritty skills that come in handy in the postseason, are the most recent reasons to be excited about the Panthers’ chances to make a long run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brunette admits the Panthers have a lot of talented players who want to score, and the Panthers are asking them to slow that desire a bit, commit to defense and make the game easier for everyone.

It’s still a work in progress, but the improvement, and result, is there.

“When we’re on the right side of the puck, when our forwards are committed to doing the right things, to being above the puck going the other way and under the puck on our own end, our team defense is really good,” Brunette said. “And when we get a little loose in that coverage, it’s hard.”