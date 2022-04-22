ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health chiefs stick to 'reckless' decision to scrap free flu jabs for Brits in their 50s and early 60s despite warnings Britain faces one of worst ever influenza seasons

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Britons in their fifties and early sixties won't be eligible for flu jabs this winter, as health chiefs stick to their 'reckless' decision to cut back the vaccination scheme.

A record 35million people were offered the jab over the last two winters amid fears about a double-whammy of Covid and influenza outbreaks.

But the NHS announced last month that it was shrinking the programme back to pre-pandemic levels, with 10million fewer people set to be eligible.

A source close to the rollout said the decision was 'extremely reckless' because the next pandemic 'might be caused by the influenza virus'.

Despite the backlash, the Department of Health today confirmed the newly eligible groups will no longer receive the jab for free through the NHS.

Experts today told MailOnline the move is 'short-sighted' and said they feared it could mean the Covid autumn booster rollout will also exclude 50 to 64-year-olds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpvRE_0fHF2m5L00
A record 35million people were offered the jab over the last two winters amid fears the UK could face one of the worst flu seasons in history. Pictured: Kayleigh Kitson at a Covid vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds in December

Face masks, social distancing and travel ban rules brought in during the Covid crisis to control the spread of the virus also drove flu rates to historic lows around the world.

But experts have warned cases could soar to all-time highs as social mixing returns to pre-pandemic norms.

A letter to health bosses from the Department of Health, NHS England and UK Health Security Agency today confirmed 50 to 64-year-olds and 11 to 15-year-olds will not get flu jabs on the NHS as they have done over the last two winters.

Maggie Keenan Among Millions Given NHS Spring Covid Booster

Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive an approved Covid jab, today received her spring booster.

The grandmother-of-four, who likes to be called Maggie, is one of the 2million Britons who have so far come forward for the latest dose.

Ms Keenan, 91, made history on December 8 2020 when she received a Pfizer dose at University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire.

More than 121million Covid jabs have been dished out since then, with health experts estimated around 186,0000 hospitalisations thousands of fatalities have been prevented.

Ms Keenan, a former jewellery shop assistant who only retired five years ago, said she was 'delighted' to get her latest vaccine jab and encouraged others to do the same.

She said: 'I am really pleased to get my Spring Booster and feel I will be better protected against Covid as a result.

'Now we are all out and about, it is even more important for older people to keep up with all their vaccine doses and I would encourage anyone aged 75 and over to book their vaccine now.'

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said 'the world watched in anticipation and hope' as the NHS delivered the world's first approved Covid vaccine.

She added: 'I am delighted that today, Maggie has received her extra dose of protection against the virus.

'When it is your turn to get vaccinated, follow in Maggie's footsteps and get your spring jab – the NHS has worked hard to ensure that people can easily get their vaccination and it remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus.'

This is despite the health agencies noting that 'there is likely to be a resurgence in influenza activity in winter 2022 to 2023 to levels similar to or higher than before the pandemic'.

It also noted 'a late increase' in flu cases in the coming months 'cannot be ruled out'.

And co-circulation of Covid and flu, along with other respiratory viruses, could 'add substantially to pressures in the NHS'.

Over-65s, care home residents, under-65s in clinical risk groups, primary school children and two to three-year-olds are still eligible for the jab.

Carers, close contacts of immunocompromised people and frontline health and social care workers are also able to get the vaccine.

The recommendation is based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI), provides 'direct protection' to those most at risk from flu and will reduce fatalities in this cohort.

But the letter justifies excluding 50 to 64-year-olds, saying: 'The programme aims to provide direct protection to those who are at higher risk of influenza associated morbidity and mortality.'

It adds: 'We will continue to keep the JCVI's advice for the influenza vaccination programme under review, but for winter 2022 to 2023 those aged 50 to 64 years will not be offered a free influenza vaccine through the NHS.'

Even though the JCVI called for all under-16s to be given the jab, 'this will not be taken forward' for the upcoming winter, health bosses said.

It is unclear how much money is being saved by scaling down the programme.

Four million secondary school children will no longer be eligible for the free shots and neither will around 6million people aged 50 to 64.

Those within those age groups who still want to get vaccinated against flu will need to pay up to £14.50 for a shot this year.

The decision comes despite the JCVI keen to maintain the expanded rollout.

Nearly half (45.7 per cent) of healthy 50 to 64-year-olds came forward for the flu jab last autumn, only slightly less than those in a clinical risk group (52.9 per cent) who are encouraged to get vaccinated every year.

A record 35million invites were sent out this winter — compared to 25million pre-Covid.

The health agencies said higher than usual uptake has likely been due to pandemic concerns and increased awareness of how vaccines prevent illness.

The letter orders GP surgeries and schools to offer the flu jab to every single person eligible for one to at least match uptake from the last two years and 'ideally exceed them'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBHdm_0fHF2m5L00
Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to receive an approved Covid jab, today received her spring booster

It also urges pharmacies to 'proactively offer' the flu vaccine to every eligible patient who visit their shop.

One source working with the rollout told The Telegraph last month that there were concerns the decisions appeared to be financially driven.

He said: 'Given that the next pandemic might be caused by the influenza virus it seems extremely reckless to cut the flu vaccine programme.'

Dennis Reed, the director of Silver Voices, a campaign group for the over-60s, told MailOnline not offering 50 to 64-year-olds the vaccine is 'really short-sighted' because there is likely low immunity among the cohort.

'My guess is the decision is just economics to reduce the public spend on vaccines, probably with the Treasury instructing the Department of Health to cut back on the vaccine programme,' he said.

The cohort will likely remain unprotected against influenza and 'not even think about' privately paying for the jab as they have 'always relied on the NHS for vaccinations', Mr Reed said.

He said the move raises questions about whether the group will be included in the autumn Covid booster programme as a combined flu and Covid vaccine was being considered.

'Has that been dropped or why are they not being included in the fourth vaccine rollout, which would be serious as far as we are concerned,' Mr Reed said.

A British taxpayer-funded vaccine manufacturing centre was supposed to be looking into combining the jabs, but it was bought by a US pharmaceutical giant earlier this month.

And Novavax this week revealed that its combined Covid and flu jab is 'safe and effective'.

During the booster rollout last autumn, Britons were offered both a Covid and flu shot at the same time in different arms.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: 'Thanks to the success of the Covid vaccination programme and treatments available to individuals most at risk, we are now able to live with this virus and it is right that we return our other vaccination programmes such as flu back to pre-pandemic levels.

'We are incredibly grateful to all the staff across health and social care who played their part in the successful flu campaign over the last year.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: The other common bugs that have made post-lockdown comebacks... and why they may feel 'nastier than usual' if you get ill

Several common bugs suppressed during the early phase of the Covid pandemic have resurged since lockdown rules ended, official statistics suggest. Rates of some respiratory illnesses in England are up to four times higher now than they were a year ago and 20 times greater than after 2020's first shutdown. Other viruses surged last summer, immediately after the strictest restrictions were axed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Flu Shot#Influenza Pandemic#Influenza Vaccination#Brits#Britons#The Department Of Health#Mailonline#Nhs England
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

‘Intelligent and ambitious’ trainee solicitor, 26, suffered ‘excruciating’ headaches before dying from a blood clot after having Astra-Zeneca Covid vaccine, inquest hears

A trainee solicitor tragically died from a rare blood clot weeks after taking the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, an inquest heard today. Oli Akram Hoque, 26, from Ilford, received a dose of the vaccine on March 19 last year before suffering increasingly 'excruciating' headaches. His condition deteriorated and resulted in his...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We've asked to come back, but been told to wait': Workers at Cambridgeshire County Council say they are becoming 'de-skilled' because they are 'forced to work from home' as its new £18m HQ lies empty due to 'Covid social distancing rules'

Council workers have urged bosses to let them come back to work at their new multi million pound headquarters but have been told they are not allowed because of lingering Covid guidelines, it has been claimed. New Shire Hall, the newly built headquarters of Cambridgeshire County Council, was opened last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I thought I'd never get it done!' Danniella Westbrook reveals she's having facial reconstructive surgery on the NHS 'to survive' after plastic surgeons quoted her £500,000

Danniella Westbrook has revealed that she is finally getting facial reconstructive surgery on the NHS after private plastic surgeons said it would cost £500,000. The former EastEnders actress, 48, needs five operations to correct her 'collapsing' face due to a previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis. But the star insists...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The end of botched lips? Experts want fillers to be made prescription-only in crackdown on UK's 'wild west' cosmetic market

Dermal fillers and lip injections should be made prescription-only to keep the public safe from botched cosmetic procedures on their faces, MPs were told today. Moving to a prescription model would lead to a crackdown on cowboy practitioners by making medical professionals responsible for dishing out the treatments, experts claimed.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Immigration to Britain this year 'could be highest in recent history' as Ukraine refugees and those fleeing Hong Kong add to surge in non-EU migration

The arrival of Ukrainian refugees and those fleeing Hong Kong - together with a post-Brexit surge in non-EU migration - has led to predictions this year could see the highest level of immigration to Britain 'in recent history'. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine in February, the...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Three-year-old girl struck down by mystery hepatitis sweeping world receives part of her father's liver in life-saving op - as health chiefs reveal almost 200 youngsters have now been sickened

A three-year-old girl struck down with the mysterious hepatitis sweeping the world has been spared death — after receiving part of her father's liver. Lola-Rose Raine, from Gravesend, Kent, is one of nearly 200 children to fall ill with the same liver disease that has perplexed experts in recent months.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'Millennials require a different kind of management': Recruitment boss says Generation Y has an 'inflated sense of entitlement' with a 'loathing of conflict' after accountant, 26, lost age discrimination claim after he was fired for being 'demanding'

Millennials have an 'inflated sense of entitlement', 'loath conflict' and require a different kind of management than older generations, according to a top recruitment boss. Gary Ashworth, a recruitment specialist with over 40 years experience, believes Generation Y 'excel' in the workplace due to their 'pleasant' and 'kind' personality traits.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Judge rules belief in English identity is a protected philosophy in law... but rejects man's discrimination complaint he was unfairly sacked for not telling bosses he was a member of English Democrats party when he took the job

A far-right politician who was sacked after bosses discovered his 'offensive' views when he ran for Parliament has had his discrimination claim thrown out. Graham Moore was suing the London-based Southern Housing Group after he was fired for standing as a candidate for the English Democrats in the December 2019 general election.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

344K+
Followers
32K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy