The North Platte Downtown Association in coordination with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful will be hosting the annual Downtown Cleanup on May 10. The annual event is part of the Great American Cleanup which is the country’s largest community improvement program that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring, according to a press release. This national program engages 2 million volunteers who take action in their communities to create positive change and lasting impact.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO