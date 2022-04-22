Protect the Planet: Stop Streaming Songs

SiriusXM and Audio Up Inc., which announced in October a creative programming and strategic agreement that will see the development of new original scripted series and audio entertainment concepts, have announced the launch of two original scripted podcasts, “Make It Up As We Go: Season 2,” starring Garrett Hedlund, Scarlett Burke, Elle King, Nile Rodgers and Shooter Jennings, and “Sonic Leap” starring Anthony Anderson, Trippie Redd and Hero The Band. Both will premiere on May 3, with sneak previews set for May 2 on the Volume channel, and can be heard across the SiriusXM ecosystem — including the SXM app, Pandora and Stitcher — as well as other major U.S. podcast platforms.
Comments / 0