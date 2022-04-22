ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha, IA

Kanawha man charged with sexual assault

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA — A Kanawha man has been charged with sexual abuse and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a woman last year. A criminal complaint says a woman accused 19-year-old John Deutsch of drugging and sexually...

www.kglonews.com

