Troup County, GA

Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen April 10

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing...

WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collects $107K worth of narcotics, eight guns during drug stings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted two narcotics investigations on April 21, 2022. The operations were conducted by the MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force. Of the two operations, the sheriff’s office said a total of eight firearms and an estimated of $107,352 worth of illegal narcotics were seized and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Traffic stop turns to drug bust for Madison County Sheriff's Office

Superintendent Michael Douglas says the bathroom bill is addressing a problem that quote "never existed" Gov. Kay Ivey responds to Democrat Congresswoman's comments on campaign ad. Updated: 6 hours ago. "We'll handle our business in Alabama." Morgan County Sheriff's Office: man still on loose after Wednesday manhunt. Updated: 6 hours...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Troup County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Troup County, GA
WCNC

Georgia deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Surveillance video | Atlanta officer shot 6 times while trying to arrest Young Slime Life gang member

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department. Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Toddler disappears from Putnam County home prompting Missing Child Alert

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy, south of Crescent City. Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone. He only knows Spanish as a language, and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WTVM

Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect arrested for murder in Columbus faced a judge today. Police issued a murder warrant on April 10 for Donnell Russell. On April 19, officials apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. During his arrest, authorities additionally charged Russell with possession of crack cocaine.
COLUMBUS, GA

