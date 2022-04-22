Phil Snow Explains Plan for Jeremy Chinn for 2022 Season & Beyond

The New York Giants overhauled their front office this offseason, and as the new regime begins to put its own stamp on the team's roster, the Giants are trying to trade away players brought in under the old administration. Typically, this means aging veterans, but the G-Men also seem willing to deal some of their younger stars as well. Running back Saquon Barkley has seen his name pop up in trade talks for some time, and now it appears that New York is even willing to move on from last year's first-round selection, WR Kadarius Toney. Toney's talent is undeniable, so Big Blue isn't going to simply give him away. But he's also injury-prone, and even with two picks in the top seven, the Giants could use all the 2022 draft capital they can get their hands on.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO