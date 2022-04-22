ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Phil Snow Explains Plan for Jeremy Chinn for 2022 Season & Beyond

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the Panthers' biggest offseason questions lie on the offensive side of the ball, however, there is one thing that the fan base has been about since the 2021 season came to an end - where will Jeremy Chinn play in 2022?. As a rookie, Chinn exploded onto...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Mock Draft Rounds 1-2: Securing a right tackle, corner, and pass rusher

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching on Thursday, the New York Giants are in a great spot with tons of leverage holding the 5th and 7th overall picks. Either they can look to move back and acquire more draft capital, as new general manager Joe Schoen indicated during his most recent press conference, or they can stay put and take the best player available approach.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers
Yardbarker

Jets Voicing Concern With the Current Style of Play

The Winnipeg Jets’ recent swing to the Eastern Seaboard brought about more than just four consecutive losses and official elimination from the postseason, it brought out a call by some players for a change. What changes will take place remains to be seen, but when you look into what the players have been saying, it’s clear they’re looking for a move behind the bench.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield before first round of NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is three days away and many eyes continue to be peeled on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. One of the handful of teams that have been rumored to be in the running to trade for the former No. 1 overall pick recently has been the Carolina Panthers, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the likelihood of that occurring appears to be dwindling.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The 'Wide receivers in the first round' quiz

The New York Giants overhauled their front office this offseason, and as the new regime begins to put its own stamp on the team's roster, the Giants are trying to trade away players brought in under the old administration. Typically, this means aging veterans, but the G-Men also seem willing to deal some of their younger stars as well. Running back Saquon Barkley has seen his name pop up in trade talks for some time, and now it appears that New York is even willing to move on from last year's first-round selection, WR Kadarius Toney. Toney's talent is undeniable, so Big Blue isn't going to simply give him away. But he's also injury-prone, and even with two picks in the top seven, the Giants could use all the 2022 draft capital they can get their hands on.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Travon Walker now the betting favorite to go first

The NFL Draft betting market has been fluctuating since the end of the Super Bowl, with the latest move coming in the market for the top overall pick. Travon Walker, defensive end from Georgia, is now the favorite to go first to Jacksonville, at -150 on DraftKings. There had been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jameson Williams 'Best Receiver In The Draft?' Should Falcons Consider Taking Him At No. 8?

There is no denying that Jameson Williams is a big-play receiver. The Ohio State transfer had one heck of a season for Alabama in 2021. Williams hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He is a legitimate threat to take it to the house every time the ball is in his hands. Taking into account how much the Falcons need a receiver, it certainly does not hurt to look at Jameson Williams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy