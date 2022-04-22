ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Step up your style with these kicks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit is known for being a fashion forward city, and there’s a local apparel and shoe company keeping with this tradition while selling shoes that were designed in Detroit. Negash Apparel & Footwear features a variety of shoe styles with different colors and designs....

www.clickondetroit.com

Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morris Day gets ready to perform in Detroit

Morris Day is known for songs like “Jungle Love” and “777-9311,″ and now the musician is bringing his style, flair and energy filled performance back to Detroit. Morris Day and The Time will be performing at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m.. Day appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the upcoming show. He said fans can expect them to “be cool” and to “rip it up.” Day said playing in Detroit is very special for them because he says their records really broke in Detroit back in 1981.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

The Detroit Hot Dog Feud That's Been Raging For Decades

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
DETROIT, MI
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

In a Year, This Hotel will have Donated 2,000 Lbs. of Soap and 100,000 Travel-Sized Plastic Bottles.

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Have you experienced the magic of downtown Detroit, Michigan?. Go: If you’re headed to downtown Detroit, there is no more thoughtfully-curated accommodation option than Shinola Hotel. Guests are invited to live and share in great times with good company at Shinola Hotel, with great accommodations, food & drink options and communal spaces. The earthy-tones and loft-styled windows invite all guests in to enjoy an overnight experience in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Detroit native is mixing up many different musical genres

For this week’s Music Monday, we are sharing the talents of a Detroit native who has worked with Kem and The Temptations, and even earned a Detroit Music Award. Penny Wells joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to give us a taste of her musical style.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This live music joint in Detroit’s Corktown is a secret vegan haven

Whether you crave a juicy chargrilled burger, or a sandwich of the vegan variety, PJ’s Lager House in Corktown has something to suit everyone’s diet. Perhaps the best part is that you can enjoy it while listening to some live music. Music has always been a passion for...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Teen queen Olivia Rodrigo, 19, performed on Saturday at Detroit's Masonic Temple. The "Drivers License" singer asked her fans to wear their finest to commemorate opening act Grace Abrams' final date on her "Sour" tour. "Since it's prom seasonnnn I thought maybe we could turn SOUR TOUR into SOUR PROM????" she asked her fans on Twitter. "Would u guys be down? prom attire?" Here's what we saw.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The flavor of nostalgia

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza, Grape Pop Tarts, 90s style, feeling nostalgic?. Things that were old are now new again, which makes us wonder: what are you truly nostalgic about, and what are you truly “not-stalgic” about?. Comedian Melanie Hearn, magician and comedian Jasen Magic, and co-host of...
RESTAURANTS
Axios

5 Airbnbs driving distance from Detroit for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all either near one of the Great Lakes or along the Michigan coastline. Book your escape in this kid-friendly, 4 bedroom cottage near Lake Michigan that comes with a fire pit, outdoor dining, a home theater, an arcade, a foosball table and boardgames.
DETROIT, MI

