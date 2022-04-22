Round Rock Community Choir Spring Concert

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct on of the owner's name and clarify the scope of their business. Local family entertainment center Epic Fun reopened April 9 under new ownership of Anna Ulbrich and Tucker Patterson. The business, located at 7101 W. Hwy. 71, Ste. D, Austin, closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Epic Fun features arcades, a bar and a restaurant and hosts parties and events. The business also offers.
Membership-based private social club and music venue Pershing Hall is expanding its service, opening some of its events to the public for the first time starting this weekend. The Pershing , a low-profile but highly-coveted luxury club tucked away on East 5th Street and Pedernales, is the watering hole of some of Austin's most famous creatives and elites. It opened in 2018 as a membership-only club and has accrued 350 members as of last year.
AUSTIN, Texas — Reggae Fest in Austin returns to an in-person experience at Auditorium Shores this weekend. The 27th annual Austin Reggae Festival benefits the Central Texas Food Bank in their mission to feed thousands of our hungry families in Travis County and other surrounding regions. This neighbor-helping-neighbor mission has grown even more important as a result of the pandemic.
