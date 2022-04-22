Round Rock Community Choir Spring Concert

Membership-based private social club and music venue Pershing Hall is expanding its service, opening some of its events to the public for the first time starting this weekend. The Pershing , a low-profile but highly-coveted luxury club tucked away on East 5th Street and Pedernales, is the watering hole of some of Austin's most famous creatives and elites. It opened in 2018 as a membership-only club and has accrued 350 members as of last year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO