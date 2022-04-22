Missing 13-year old last seen in Falcon

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Amaya Andino-Singletary.

Andino-Singletary was last seen around 9:30 PM in the 11600 block of Owl Place in Fountain.

Andino-Singletary was wearing a green hooded sweater and gray white polka dot pants.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.