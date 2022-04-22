ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon, CO

Missing 13-year old last seen in Falcon

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjqrb_0fHEzXnZ00

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Amaya Andino-Singletary.

Andino-Singletary was last seen around 9:30 PM in the 11600 block of Owl Place in Fountain.

Andino-Singletary was wearing a green hooded sweater and gray white polka dot pants.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Falcon, CO
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Firetv#Appletv
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man dead after Pueblo shooting Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after a shooting in Pueblo. Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting. Pueblo police were told there were several shots fired and a man was down in the middle of the street.
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy