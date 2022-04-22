ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies reinstate OF Odubel Herrera (oblique) from IL

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Odubel Herrera from the injured list and optioned fellow outfielder Simon Muzziotti to Double-A Reading on Friday.

Herrera, 30, began the season on the 10-day IL with an oblique injury. He batted .281 with three RBIs in eight games on rehab assignments with Class-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Herrera hit .260 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 124 games last season.

An All-Star in 2016, he is a .274/.329/.422 hitter with 73 home runs, 284 RBIs and 62 stolen bases in 755 career games with the Phillies since 2015.

Muzziotti, 23, made his MLB debut on April 11 and batted .143 (1 for 7) in nine appearances this season.

