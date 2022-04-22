ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Hornets dismissing coach James Borrego

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Gvq_0fHEzQcU00

The Charlotte Hornets are parting ways with head coach James Borrego after four seasons, ESPN reported Friday.

The reported move comes mere months after Borrego signed a multi-year contract extension in August.

The Hornets posted a 43-39 record in 2021-22 and reached the NBA’s play-in tournament for the second straight season. The team, however, lost the first play-in game each time in its bid to secure its first playoff berth since the 2015-16 campaign.

Charlotte, however, has shown improvement by increasing its win total by 10 in each of the last two seasons.

Borrego, 44, owns a 138-163 coaching record in 301 career games with the Hornets. He also had a 10-20 record in a brief stint as the head coach of the Orlando Magic in 2014-15.

Borrego also served as an assistant coach with the-then New Orleans Hornets (2010-12), Magic (2012-15) and San Antonio Spurs (2015-18).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Mills
Person
James Borrego
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Shams Charania Reveals That Michael Jordan Was The "Ultimate Decision Maker" That Got James Borrego Fired From Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a solid young team, led by star point guard LaMelo Ball. Coach James Borrego has recently been fired by the Charlotte Hornets. While Borrego has increased the team's win total each season since the 2019-20 season, it is clear that he wasn't the right coach to move forward and get them to the playoffs and eventually the championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Orlando Magic#New Orleans Hornets#Game 3 Suns
The Spun

Charlotte Hornets Fire Head Coach: NBA Fans React

Borrego led the Hornets to a 43-39 record and 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings this past season. A trip to the play-in tournament loss ended in a blowout loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Borrego is out in Charlotte after four years. What went into the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Three Reasons Why Firing James Borrego Was the Wrong Decision

It came as a complete shock on Friday when the Hornets decided to relieve James Borrego of his duties after serving four years as the head coach. Not only did I not see this move coming, but I also think it was the wrong decision by team owner Michael Jordan and GM Mitch Kupchak.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
CBS Sports

NBA playoffs: Scores, live updates as Luka Doncic makes return; Raptors stay alive; Nets look to bounce back

We are officially one week into the 2022 NBA playoffs, and the action has not disappointed thus far. Among the eight first-round series, most still remain close after a few games played. The postseason continues Saturday with a four-game slate. Headlining the day is the showdown between the Celtics and Nets as Brooklyn looks to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole against Boston.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy